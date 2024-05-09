French retailers rally to reinforce Global Tuna Alliance’s push for sustainable tuna practices
09 May 2024 --- The Global Tuna Alliance (GTA) is experiencing a surge of support from French retailers, marking a milestone step in its strategy to drive global change in tuna fisheries.
As part of the initiative, the GTA has unveiled the “Module Complémentaire,” a pilot designed specifically for French retail partners. This module aims to strengthen sustainability efforts by providing comprehensive surveys of canned tuna sourcing, right down to vessel-level details.
This support comes as they begin the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) campaign to transform the Regional Fisheries Management Organization (RFMO) and enhance sustainable practices within the industry.
Shift toward sustainability
The data will enable partners to identify and mitigate potential risks in their supply chains, helping to make informed decisions and strengthen sustainability practices.
The recent partnership commitments from key French retailers — Les Mousquetaires, Système U, Lidl and Casino — represent more than 40% of the F&B market share in France and underscore a significant shift toward sustainability.
Metro, an existing GTA member, has also committed to joining the Module Complémentaire for its French stores as well, reinforcing the retail sector’s dedication to environmental responsibility and collaborative efforts to achieve shared sustainability goals.
This collaboration is particularly timely as the GTA looks to address critical issues in the management of Indian Ocean tuna, where much of the product sourced by these retailers originates. Current Indian Ocean management plans have proven insufficient for protecting key tuna stocks, leaving them vulnerable to overfishing.
The GTA is actively bringing these industry concerns to the forefront of discussions with the IOTC, with a pivotal meeting scheduled later this month.
Daniel Suddaby, executive director of the GTA, says: “French retailers demonstrate their serious commitment to sustainability and set a commendable example for others in the industry.”
“For France, with its Réunion department in the Indian Ocean, it is heartening to see such significant support as we commence our IOTC campaign, ensuring that our collective efforts will lead to meaningful and lasting impacts in tuna conservation. We hope the powerful voice of the market is heard at the up and coming IOTC meeting.”
The launch of the Module Complémentaire not only provides GTA partners with essential tools for sustainable management but also strengthens their voice in advocating for necessary changes within the RFMO.
“I’m proud to see enthusiasm and commitment from our major retailers in embracing sustainability within the tuna supply chain, thanks to the Module Complémentaire,” comments Eloïse Fagot, GTA partnerships and operations officer.
In February, the GTA announced Meiho Co, a fish processing company based in Shiogama City, Japan, as its latest partner and its first in Japan.
By Elizabeth Green