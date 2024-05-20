Director of IFOAM Organics Europe highlights challenges and opportunities facing the industry
20 May 2024 --- There is a multitude of challenges and opportunities facing the EU organic farming and food industry as the EU parliamentary elections in June approaches. Nutrition Insight continues its conversation with IFOAM Organics Europe’s director, Eduardo Cuoco, about what’s ahead for players in the sector.
Cuoco previously told us that EU policymakers need to do more in order to ensure the competitiveness of the union’s organics sector, including introducing taxes on products grown using farming methods that are more detrimental to the natural environment and human health.
“Some of the challenges organic (produce/crops) experiences can be considered opportunities, which we address in our manifesto,” he continues. “While many consumers start buying organic food because it does not use synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, it is much more than that. Organic farmers nurse the agroecosystem they work in and make sure it is healthy and resilient — this way, they do not rely on external inputs like synthetic pesticides and fertilizers and antibiotics.”
“This makes organic farms richer in agrobiodiversity, including a healthier soil that stores more carbon. On top of that, organic farming brings substantial socio-economic advantages — it revitalizes rural economies, creates employment and promotes healthier lifestyles.”
Farmers, consumers, market
Discussing the overall most important areas that the industry has the opportunity to develop, Cuoco outlines that EU policies should support and reward sustainable farmers, there needs to be more consumer awareness, as well as for the development of strategic market development tools that work in favor of the sectors.
“Organic farmers should receive fair compensation and adequate policy support for the environmental and socio-economic benefits they provide,” he asserts. “The main funding tool for farmers, the Common Agricultural Policy, does not adequately reward farmers who already apply practices with positive environmental benefits, like organic farming.”
“Moreover, it also discourages farmers who want to move away from unsustainable practices,” he points out.
Another challenge that is also an opportunity, according to Cuoco, is the need to improve consumer awareness. “It is important to keep legal clarity and avoid confusing consumers with an overload of often misleading green claims and labels.”
“The EU organic logo and other organic certifications already represent the most sustainable food choices. Legislation against greenwashing should protect the EU’s flagship label and ensure it stands out against environmental claims that are often misused, like ‘regenerative agriculture,’” he explains.
“Effective legislation to curb greenwashing should steer agricultural policies away from further intensification, for example, the Product Environmental Footprint methodology that is too simplistic to assess agri-food products’ environmental impact.”
Cuoco further calls for the introduction of a Sustainable Public Procurement (SPP). “Procurement is a strategic market development tool to increase the demand for organic, healthy and sustainable products,” he explains.
“Setting mandatory criteria for SPP in all public institutions’ canteens, such as in schools and hospitals, as well as translating the ‘EU code of conduct on responsible food business and marketing practices’ into mandatory criteria will increase demand for organic products and financing the transition to sustainable food systems.”
Public health and safety
The opportunities ahead of the sector include the emerging evidence regarding the benefits of choosing “organic” in terms of public health, food safety and nutritional content.“There is promising research associating organic food with better health, but conclusive studies are still ongoing.”
“Studies do confirm fewer pesticide residues and antibiotics in organic foods, and numerous studies also link organic food consumption to a lower incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions,” he points out.
“In terms of nutritional content, organic foods may provide modest benefits such as slightly higher levels of certain antioxidants and flavonoids. Additionally, dairy products from organically raised cattle may have increased omega-3 levels because the cattle consume more grass and alfalfa.”
Studies are more conclusive in demonstrating that organically produced foods have lower levels of synthetic pesticide residues and significantly reduced cadmium contamination. However, to fully understand the nutritional advantages of organic foods, there is a need for increased investment in research and innovation, along with comprehensive studies.
By Milana Nikolova