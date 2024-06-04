Beer drinkers are concerned about sustainable purchasing choices, survey reveals
04 Jun 2024 --- An international survey by Pall Corporation, a company that provides technology to reduce waste and slash the amount of water used in beer production, has revealed that beer drinkers are willing to pay more for their favorite alcoholic beverages if it helps ease the planet’s ongoing global warming crisis.
Almost two-thirds (61%) of those surveyed said the sustainability of their beer now directly affected their choices in pubs, bars and supermarkets.
Almost half of 3,500 respondents across seven countries said “they would choose a more expensive but more sustainably produced beer over a less expensive rival that does more damage to the environment.”
Eighty percent of participants said reducing waste is relevant to sustainable beer production, 76% said reducing energy, 63% said reducing water use and 82% referred to reduced or recyclable packaging.
Moreover, nearly half would choose a more expensive sustainable beer over a cheaper but less sustainable product.
“Greener” appeal
Despite the cost-of-living crisis, beer lovers would be prepared to pay up to 30% more for a “greener” pint produced in a way that reduces waste, water and energy consumption.
The survey, conducted in the UK, US, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Japan and Singapore, found beer lovers are more aware of — and concerned about — the environmental impact of their pint than ever before.
“Consumers are considering the environmental impact when deciding which beer to purchase,” says Roland Pahl-Dobrick, beer market manager at Pall Corporation.
“Consumers have an interest in the brewing process and understand that reducing waste, water and energy are vital for more sustainable brewing.”
Carbon footprint reduction
The survey looked at a variety of focus areas and found that 83% of respondents were trying to reduce their carbon and water footprint.
On average, 80% believe that reducing waste is relevant to sustainable beer production, 76% cite a reduction in energy and 63% also note the importance of reducing water use. The UK saw the highest recognition of these factors, with 85%, 82% and 71%, respectively.
Nearly 60% thought that filtration would affect a beer’s environmental impact, and 75% were interested in learning more about the brewing process.
“Filtration plays a critical role in the brewing process,” continues Pahl-Dobrick. “Traditionally, beer has been clarified and purified via a fossilized algae called diatomaceous earth, but this creates approximately 3 kg of waste sludge for every 1 kg used. This can amount to hundreds of tons of waste in large breweries and often ends up in landfill sites. It also typically uses a lot of water.”
“There are more sustainable options,” he flags.
Modern methods include crossflow membrane filters, which use less water and energy, generate far less waste and are more cost-effective to run.
Edited by Elizabeth Green