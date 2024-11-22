Barry Callebaut taps upcycled cacaofruit to bolster sustainability solutions portfolio
Global chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut is integrating upcycled cacaofruit products into its portfolio to meet the demand for healthy and environment-friendly foods.
With growing consumer interest in ingredient sourcing and other crucial sustainability practices in the supply chain, the upcycled range strives for a “triple play” of innovation, healthy ingredients and a “positive” impact on the planet and local communities.
Barry Callebaut notes that since its introduction, efforts to raise awareness about this primarily overlooked fruit have gained industry stakeholders’ recognition for its sustainable impact and flavor.
The chocolate and cocoa giant previously launched “next-generation” food and drink concepts featuring 100% pure cacaofruit ingredients. The range delivers the “fresh, fruity taste and natural richness” of the fruit to increasingly health-conscious Millennials and Centennials.
Upcycling for sustainability
With the addition of upcycled cacaofruit, the manufacturer aims to scale activities and partnerships while strengthening sustainability credentials.
The range is now a part of the Barry Callebaut portfolio after being used as an ingredient in the company’s Cabosse Naturals brand.
Upcycling food and agriculture waste has emerged as a crucial practice for global brands amid climate change concerns and biodiversity loss.
The dairy industry is increasingly leveraging upcycling to address global dairy waste issues. For instance, Arla Foods Ingredients developed three new ambient dairy concepts to unlock the potential of acid whey for products with an “upcycled” positioning.
Meanwhile, Aldi launched a beer range crafted from food waste earlier this month. This has helped repurpose over 4,000 loaves of the retailer’s own brand of tiger bread and nearly a ton of “wonky” fruit.