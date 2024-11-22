World Food Programme calls for US$16.9 billion to combat global food crisis
The United Nations World Food Programme’s (WFP) 2025 Global Outlook sounds the alarm on the escalating global food crisis. According to the organization, it would require US$16.9 billion to address current conditions.
The WFP states that the sum is essential to meet the needs of 123 million of the world’s hungriest people across 74 countries where the organization operates. Though the amount is substantial, the WFP points out that it is equivalent to what the world spends on coffee in just two weeks.
“Global humanitarian needs are rising, fuelled by devastating conflicts, more frequent climate disasters and extensive economic turmoil,” says WFP’s executive director, Cindy McCain. “Yet funding is failing to keep pace.”
“Currently, an estimated 343 million people are acutely food insecure, marking a 10% increase from the previous year and nearing the peak levels seen during the pandemic. This rise is attributed to a confluence of escalating conflicts, climate extremes and economic shocks that have pushed hunger to record highs.”
Aiding the most affected regions
According to the WFP’s latest report, the situation is particularly dire. In Gaza and parts of Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti and Mali, the number of people facing catastrophic hunger levels is rising, with about 1.9 million people approaching famine conditions.
The 2025 funding will support WFP’s tailored responses based on each country’s specific needs, ensuring the delivery of high-quality programs. The regional needs vary significantly. In Asia and the Pacific, 88 million people face acute hunger due to ongoing crises, for which WFP requires US$2.5 billion to support shock-responsive social protection and anticipatory actions.
Sub-Saharan Africa is home to 170 million acutely food-insecure individuals and the region will see half of WFP’s funding efforts — about US$8.4 billion. Conflicts, such as those in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, alongside extreme climate events, continue to exacerbate the situation.
In the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe region, with continued conflict in Syria, Ukraine, Yemen and the recent escalation in Lebanon, the WFP says it requires U$4.9 billion and notes that, in Gaza alone, 91% of the population is acutely food insecure.
“Despite the urgent demand for humanitarian aid, funding shortfalls in 2024 led to a reduction in WFP’s operations, leaving the most vulnerable populations even more at risk,” McCain underscores.
Other regions
The WFP also highlights that funds are needed in Latin America and the Caribbean to address the needs of 40.8 million food-insecure individuals. WFP seeks US$1.1 billion to enhance food systems, climate resilience and social protection in these regions.
The WFP states that, in order to navigate these continuing and increasing challenges, it is striving to advance science for healthier food, which is crucial for global stability. The institute says it will continue in its role of providing evidence-based resources and insights to guide the food and beverage industry through the challenges of both the present and the future.
“At WFP, we are dedicated to achieving a world without hunger,” McCain concludes. “But to get there, we urgently need financial and diplomatic support from the international community — to reverse the rising tide of global needs and help vulnerable communities build long-term resilience against food insecurity.”