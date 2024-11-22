Webinar preview: AAK unpacks chocolate consumer motivations to drive innovation
As consumer expectations around chocolate evolve, AAK is presenting insights from a global study with 7,500 consumers across key regions. The research identifies the core drivers behind chocolate consumption.
Food Ingredients First speaks with Marieke Otten, head of Insights & Strategic Marketing at AAK, ahead of the company’s December 2 webinar, titled Understanding Chocolate Motivations.
The session will dive into the motivations, behaviors and preferences of five distinct chocolate consumer segments, offering actionable insights for marketers and product developers.
“People buy chocolate because they want to experience a great taste, indulge, share a moment, and enhance their mood,” says Otten, when asked about the most intriguing consumer motivations for chocolate consumption that emerged in the research.
Segmentation for targeted strategy
The study’s segmentation model reveals specific behaviors and preferences tied to oils and fats, which play a vital role in chocolate production.
“Each consumer segment represents distinct behaviors, preferences, needs and expectations related to oils and fats,” shares Otten.
“The consumer segmentation enables targeted strategies and innovations tailored to each segment.”
Oils and fats play a crucial role in chocolate production, which isn’t limited to functionality. Consumer attitudes toward these ingredients influence purchase decisions.
“Next to an emotional connection, sensory pleasure is what draws consumers to repurchase. Oils and fats greatly influence these desired sensory experiences, such as taste, mouthfeel, texture, melting sensation, appeal, bite preference and shelf life.”
Spotlight on sustainability
With sustainability becoming a key factor in consumer decision-making, chocolate brands face the challenge of balancing indulgence with environmental footprints. According to AAK’s research, one segment — the “mindful indulgers” — cares about sustainability and the environment “the most.
“They seek balanced, natural nourishment and appreciate products that contribute to their and the planet’s wellness.”
In addition to sustainability, understanding regional and cultural preferences is essential for navigating the global chocolate market.
AAK’s study unveils trends that vary by geography, age and income.
“In some countries, such as Japan, we see an opportunity for a mental well-being narrative, whereas other countries resonate more with enhanced sensorial chocolate experiences,” Otten says.
She highlights the importance of industry partnerships in exploring regional insights further and co-develop products that can delight consumers.
Looking ahead, Otten sees plenty of opportunities for innovation in the chocolate industry, especially with the rise of products and categories targeting specific trends and consumer needs.
“Innovation opportunities may resonate with a certain consumer segment, country, age group and whether people buy chocolate for children: premium chocolate, clean ingredient labels, healthier indulgence, health boost, energy boost and exciting textures to name a few,” she concludes.