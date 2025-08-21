Barry Callebaut: Exploring cell culture as a “valuable complement” to traditional cocoa
Barry Callebaut has partnered with the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), Switzerland, to explore cocoa cell culture technology to create an alternative source of cocoa, develop unique chocolate flavor profiles, and further diversify the company’s cocoa portfolio.
The Swiss supplier believes this technique can potentially strengthen supply chain resilience while supporting traditional cocoa farming communities.
With this move, it aims to “unlock new product possibilities,” Dries Roekaerts, president of Customer Experience at Barry Callebaut, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Cocoa cell culture involves cultivating cocoa cells in a controlled environment, rather than growing cocoa trees in the field. This method offers the potential to produce cocoa ingredients with unique flavor profiles or enhanced nutritional properties, while also reducing dependency on agricultural variables.”
He anticipates that the partnership with ZHAW will further opportunities to bridge the company’s chocolate solution expertise with the scientific knowledge of professors Tilo Hühn and Regine Eibl from the university, recognized for their work in cell culture research.
“This collaboration enables us to accelerate early-stage scientific exploration and assess the feasibility of this promising technology. By working with top academic and innovation partners, such as ZHAW, we can bring scientific evidence to our product development, speed up innovation cycles, and explore future-ready technologies that strengthen portfolio supply resilience,” Roekaerts adds.
Complementing cocoa farming
Barry Callebaut’s exploration of cocoa cell culture technology is “not about replacing traditional cocoa,” Roekaerts clarifies. Rather, he notes it aims to broaden the spectrum of cocoa-based ingredients available to customers in a way that complements existing agricultural practices and customer demand, innovation, and taste.
“We are preparing for a future where we can offer consumers additional choices beyond cocoa from farms and ensure long-term supply security. In a fast-changing world shaped by climate shifts, evolving consumer demands, and rapid tech advances, we truly believe partnerships and developments like this help our customers stay ahead.”
He asserts that by offering an additional sustainable cocoa source, customers have more choice and flexibility. At the same time, Barry Callebaut continues to strongly support traditional cocoa farming communities and its “Forever Chocolate” commitment to building a sustainable cocoa and chocolate supply chain.
The supplier’s Forever Chocolate initiative, launched in 2016, aims to transform the cocoa industry by 2025. It focuses on prospering farmers, eradicating child labor, achieving forest positivity, and sourcing sustainable ingredients.
Enhancing cocoa resilience
The cocoa industry continues to face major sustainability hurdles, a key focus among industry players balancing reduced emissions and livelihood support for farmers.
A study in Australia recently revealed that shade tree cover on cocoa farms of 30-40% could offset more than the sector’s current emissions without reducing yields.
Exploring innovative methods such as cell culture techniques is another way for companies to enhance the cocoa sector’s long-term resilience, Roekaerts stresses.
“By diversifying cocoa sourcing and reducing reliance on traditional farming alone, cocoa cell culture could enhance supply chain resilience. It also supports our ambition to innovate sustainably by minimizing environmental impact while meeting evolving consumer expectations.”
Scaling “responsible cocoa”
Roekaerts asserts that the potential of cocoa cell culture in creating novel chocolate products is what excites him the most about the technology.
However, he says the research is still in its early stages and is focused on scientific validation and feasibility. “It is too soon to project commercialization timelines, but the foundational work is underway.”
“We are deeply committed to accelerating our best innovation offerings and, if the outcomes are promising, we will work toward scaling the technology responsibly, once the technology meets our high standards for best value, service, quality, and food safety, and sustainability.”
Over the next decade, he expects cocoa cell culture to become a “valuable complement to traditional cocoa,” offering a sustainable and versatile ingredient source.
“As an industry leader, we are committed to shaping that future responsibly, with innovation that benefits both people and the planet,” he concludes.