Royal Avebe strengthens market position with Solan acquisition
Royal Avebe has acquired Solan, a leading producer of potato flakes and granules. The acquisition agreement, signed earlier this week, signals an expansion of Royal Avebe’s product portfolio with flakes and granules.
The acquisition aligns with Avebe’s strategic goals of accelerating growth and strengthening market presence. “We are excited to welcome Solan’s proven technology, dedicated team, and established customer base into the Avebe family,” says David Fousert, CEO of Avebe.
“With Solan, we accelerate access to valuable expertise in processing potatoes into flakes and granules, enabling us to commercialize these products effectively. This acquisition enhances our product portfolio and will contribute significantly to Avebe’s growth.”
Potato flakes have increasingly gained traction in the market in recent years. By adding both flakes and granules to its product offerings, Avebe is meeting a growing global demand from customers for a wider and more integrated range of potato-based solutions.
The Solan brand will continue to operate under its well-established name, Solan, within Avebe’s portfolio.
“This ensures that our customers can rely on a single, integrated supplier while gaining access to a more complete range of potato solutions, all backed by Avebe’s trusted quality, service, and support,” adds Fousert.
Furthermore, this acquisition presents opportunities for continued innovation across a broader selection of potato products, leveraging Avebe’s technical expertise and extensive global network.
Solan operates a production facility in Głowno, Poland, featuring two production lines for flakes and granules. Following the acquisition, Avebe will hold 100% ownership of the company.
Solan collaborates closely with around 140 arable farmers, establishing a strong regional network for its raw material supply. Avebe is excited about the potential to further develop potato cultivation in the area, particularly through its breeding company, Averis, a 100%-owned subsidiary of Avebe.