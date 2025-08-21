Meatable bolsters cultivated meat production with Uncommon Bio acquisition
Meatable has acquired Uncommon Bio’s cultivated meat platform to strengthen its position in the cultivated meat industry, boosting its capacity to deliver scalable, sustainable, and market-ready products across multiple species. The deal includes key intellectual property, high-performing cell lines, and expert staff.
Integrating Uncommon Bio’s non-GMO mRNA reprogramming and saRNA differentiation technologies with Meatable’s patented opti-ox system creates the industry’s “only true multi-platform” cultivated meat solution, notes Meatable.
The combination accelerates product development, streamlines regulatory approvals, and “adapts swiftly to consumer preferences worldwide.”
Benjamina Bollag, CEO of Uncommon Bio, says: “After focusing on therapeutics, we wanted to ensure our technology was in the right hands. Meatable is the perfect partner to scale our work and drive it forward.”
For Jeff Tripician, CEO of Meatable, the acquisition “sets a new standard for cultivated meat production.”
“By combining two highly complementary platforms, Meatable is now equipped to reliably deliver high-quality cultivated meat at a global scale. This enables us to support the meat industry with a stable, secure, and future-proof supply of species like pork, beef, lamb, and poultry, ensuring business continuity and resilience in the face of increasingly uncertain times.”
Meatable is known for its cultivated pork and beef innovations, and is now looking to expand rapidly into other species like chicken and lamb, with Uncommon Bio’s technology providing a faster path to market. The non-GMO status and robust regulatory dossier are expected to further accelerate approval processes globally.
Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.
Partnering for a sustainable future
Meatable maintains that its goal is to supplement the global meat supply rather than replace traditional livestock production.
“It’s [meat industry] a US$2 trillion industry annually, growing at a nice pace every year, predictably. So, having the meat industry have alternatives to real meat to meet that demand is crucial to their success, and we’re just the technologically advanced answer for that,” Tripician previously told Food Ingredients First.
By partnering with stakeholders across the supply chain, the company aims to provide a stable, secure supply of cultivated meat without the risks associated with livestock diseases.
With the multi-platform strategy in place, Meatable’s says it aims to advance sustainable meat production to offer scalable, “great-tasting meat to feed a hungry planet.”