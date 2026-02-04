- Industry news
Barry Callebaut maps post-crisis growth in chocolate and confectionery trends report
Key takeaways
- Barry Callebaut’s 2026 trends report identifies everyday celebration moments as a key growth lever amid ongoing volume pressure.
- Consumer demand for cleaner labels intensifies, with 83% seeking shorter ingredient lists and 75% actively avoiding processed foods.
- Sensory innovation emerges as a premium differentiator, with many Gen Zs and Millennials drawn to unexpected textures in chocolate.
Barry Callebaut has released its Top Chocolate Confectionery Trends 2026 & Beyond report, framing a path forward for the chocolate industry after last year’s cocoa crisis.
The report introduces “Minorstone Confectionery” as a key consumer behavior — the habit of celebrating smaller life achievements with indulgent treats. Barry Callebaut’s research found 87% of consumers enjoy celebrating non-traditional milestones with friends and family, suggesting chocolate’s commercial future may depend less on major occasions and more on positioning products as accessible everyday rewards.
The timing is pointed. Barry Callebaut’s Q1 fiscal 2025/26 results, released last month, revealed group volumes down 9.9% year-on-year, with Global Chocolate falling 6.8% despite cocoa bean prices averaging 16% lower than the prior-year period. The company attributed the softness to customers adjusting their behavior and consumers reacting to higher prices, but the anticipated rebound has yet to materialize.
Innova Market Insights data suggests the volume decline may be circumstantial rather than structural. According to the research firm, US consumers are not intentionally eating less chocolate — they appear to be responding to elevated prices and could return if costs stabilize. That reading offers some reassurance to an industry watching volumes contract even as the commodity pressure eases.
In January, cocoa prices dropped over 10% year-on-year as favorable weather and harvest forecasts in West Africa boosted supply expectations.
Transparency as baseline expectation
The report identifies five trends it expects to shape chocolate confectionery through 2026 and beyond. Several reflect a consumer base growing more sceptical of ingredient complexity.
Under “Low & No Confectionery,” Barry Callebaut highlights that 75% of consumers actively try to avoid processed foods, while 83% look for shorter ingredient lists when buying chocolate. The shift toward cleaner profiles aligns with broader food industry dynamics, though it sits in some tension with the proliferation of cocoa alternatives and compound coatings that manufacturers have embraced to manage input costs.
The company last year entered a partnership with Planet A Foods, which is currently showcasing at ISM & ProSweets 2026 in Cologne, Germany, exhibiting ChoViva — a chocolate alternative made from sunflowers and oats. The collaboration has scaled rapidly since its launch, with ChoViva now appearing in 125 products across 10 countries.
“Nutrition-boosted Bites” frames portion control as a commercial opportunity rather than a constraint. Barry Callebaut found 82% of consumers consider portion size relevant to their purchasing decisions, pointing toward mini and bite-sized formats that deliver flavor intensity alongside functional benefits, such as energy support or gut health ingredients.
Sensory complexity as value signal
With prices elevated across the category, brands face pressure to justify premium positioning through experience rather than volume. The “Sensorial Confectionery” trend addresses this directly: 44% of consumers say they are highly drawn to unexpected textures in chocolate, a figure that rises to 52% among Gen Z and Millennials.
That younger cohort also drives “New World Chocolate,” which tracks growing interest in Asian-influenced flavors, such as matcha, yuzu, and calamansi — ingredients gaining traction as cultural reference points shift. Among Gen Z respondents, 71% reported their food and drink habits had changed in the past year, compared to 57% across all age groups.
The findings echo Innova’s broader chocolate confectionery research, which identified multi-sensory experiences and bold flavor combinations as key growth vectors. Innova notes that limited editions and seasonal flavors have become leading influences on consumer purchasing decisions globally, with texture innovation proving particularly important in the US market.
Methodology overhaul
Barry Callebaut positions the report as a step-change in its trends capability. The new “Future of Taste” methodology draws on a 24-market, 24,000-person survey conducted with research partners Walr and WGSN, qualitative taste diaries from consumers in the US, Brazil, India, and the UK, and 20 expert interviews with chefs and food specialists across 13 markets.
“Our ambition is to be the trusted advisor for our customers’ brands,” says Dries Roekaerts, president of customer experience at Barry Callebaut. “By translating deep insight into clear opportunities, we help our customers innovate with purpose, unlock brand growth, and deliver measurable commercial impact.”