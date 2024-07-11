Barentz expands upcycled ingredient portfolio with CrushDynamics partnership
11 Jul 2024 --- Global specialty ingredients solutions provider Barentz has inked a new distribution partnership with CrushDynamics, a company specializing in advanced fermentation technology and upcycled ingredients.
The collaboration aims to leverage CrushDynamics’ proprietary ingredients to enhance customer flavor profiles, nutritional value and sustainability. CrushDynamics also focuses on transforming grape derivatives and other agricultural side streams into high-performance food ingredients.
The company’s patented biomechanical fermentation process creates products that enable food producers to reduce sugar and sodium and improve texture while extending shelf life, addressing the key challenges in the food industry.
Andrea Carlson, president of Human Nutrition at Barentz North America, says: “Through Barentz’s offering of CrushDynanics’ unique portfolio, we will help clients sustainably and successfully reduce salt and/or sugar, boost nutritional content and optimize overall taste and liking of formulas.”
“It’s a privilege to work with innovators like Barentz who deliver on the promise of upcycling for global food producer customers. Our mission is to enable our customers to deliver healthier formulations cost-effectively by using our multi-function, natural, upcycled ingredients,” says Kirk Moir, CEO of Crush Dynamics.
Revolutionizing food
CrushDynamics is “revolutionizing the food industry” by transforming agricultural residuals into high-performance bioactive food ingredients that address key challenges faced by food manufacturers.
Through patented fermentation processes, CrushDynamics creates ingredients that address consumer demand for upcycled and more sustainable foods.
wide variety of food formulations, including sauce and savory applications.These ingredients drive taste preference while lowering sodium and sugar simultaneously in a
Shared commitment
Julie Mann, Crush Dynamics advisor and board member of the Institute of Food Technologists, says upcycled ingredients are “a critical aspect of our shared commitment to improving the sustainability of our food system globally.”
“Our highly scalable patented fermentation technology transforms polyphenol-rich agricultural side streams into a natural multi-functional ingredient based on a unique blend of bio-transformed polyphenols and organic acids. We look forward to creating better-for-you, next-generation food products that are better tasting yet simultaneously lower in sugar and sodium.”
Upcycling is a Key topic in F&B innovation. Last month, Kerr by Ingredion announced it will offer customers a selection of Upcycled Certified products from its fruit and vegetable portfolio, providing them with more sustainable growth solutions that appeal to a wider consumer base.
Meanwhile, US-based Sonomaceuticals is upcycling the marc of Chardonnay grapes — one of the most abundant grapes of California — into its WellVine ingredient with F&B and supplement applications.