Australian brewer XXXX debuts “zero-carb” beer amid mindful drinking trends
Australian beer brand XXXX has launched a “zero-carb” beer, which the company says is Queensland’s first such offering. This expands its portfolio with a “guilt-free” beverage option.
The XXXX Ultra Zero Carb is an Australian lager brewed with rho (a solution of potassium salts) at the Castlemaine Brewery, which is wholly owned by the Japanese beverage corporation Lion. It contains less than 0.5 grams of carbs per bottle served or less than 0.1 grams per 100 mL on tap.
The company manufactures mid-strength beers, such as the XXXX Gold and with this launch, aims to cater to consumers seeking healthier beverage options without compromising taste.
XXXX has launched the beer in a stubby format and aims to roll it out in local pubs and clubs starting in October.
Low-carb beverage trends
The 146-year-old beverage player says that with two-thirds of Australia’s population becoming increasingly conscious of health and wellness in the past decade, the zero-carb beer is a step in reflecting their lifestyle preferences.
“We know that people are making more mindful choices when it comes to living. This beer hits the mark for those looking for a full-flavor beer, easy-drinking beer. It dials into people making those mindful choices,” says Patrick Donohue, field sales director at XXXX.
A growing need for ready-to-drink beverages, particularly craft beer, has diversified existing categories in the flavored, low-carb and low-alcohol spaces.
Sustainability moves
Last year, the Queensland government announced that XXXX will be brewed using renewable electricity from a solar farm in Woolooga, an initiative to encourage businesses to transition to carbon-reduced practices.
“All of our beer produced here — up to 250 million liters annually — is now made using 100% renewable electricity.”
“This agreement will stop around 138,000 metric tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere,” Lion sustainability director Justin Merrell had said in a joint statement with the Queensland cabinet.
Another recent beer innovation saw Danish biotech start-up EvodiaBio tapping into precision fermentation to create sustainable aromas that lend the “taste of hops” to non-alcoholic beer. The company received a €7 million (US$7.5 million) investment to advance the technology.