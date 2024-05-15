Arcadia Biosciences sells resistant starch durum wheat portfolio to Corteva Agriscience
15 May 2024 --- Arcadia Biosciences has sold its non-GMO Resistant Starch (RS) Durum Wheat trait to long-term partner Corteva Agriscience.
Under the terms of the agreement, Arcadia is on track to receive US$4 million and retain the right to continue using RS Durum in its GoodWheat portfolio of wheat products, including pasta and mac & cheese.
Additionally, Corteva will acquire 24 RS Durum patents in 20 countries.
In 2019, the US Patent and Trademark Office awarded Arcadia Biosciences a patent for reduced gluten grains, the 17th patent in Arcadia’s GoodWheat portfolio of non-genetically modified (non-GM) wheat varieties. The product — containing 75% less allergenic gluten content than traditional wheat — joins the existing portfolio, including high-fiber-resistant starch and extended shelf life offerings.
Durum collaboration
Arcadia and Corteva began collaborating in 2017 when they first signed an agreement to develop and commercialize RS Durum in North America.
Since then, Corteva has been “introgressing the RS Durum trait into elite germplasm lines in the company’s pipeline.”
Arcadia’s high fiber RS Durum Wheat trait was developed using advanced non-GM breeding techniques, resulting in wheat varieties that contain up to 94% amylose, a carbohydrate molecule that is less vulnerable to digestion.
Health boost
Resistant starch boasts significant health benefits, specifically in the management of gastrointestinal health, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Because it is digested more slowly, it has a lower glycemic index and acts as a prebiotic that enhances gut health.
“Wheat is a staple crop worldwide, and consumers are looking for ways to enhance their nutrition through natural sources,” says Stan Jacot, president and CEO of Arcadia.
“As a key global agricultural company, Corteva is an ideal partner to bring this trait to farmers globally. This transaction enables our long-standing collaboration to continue, with Corteva eventually supplying seed that farmers could grow for the GoodWheat brand, while the financial component strengthens our balance sheet, allowing us to pursue strategic transactions.”
Last year, in a bid to increase farmer access to crop inputs, financing and post-harvest storage, Corteva and the US Agency for International Development inked a partnership to help war-torn Ukraine agricultural workers.
Edited by Elizabeth Green