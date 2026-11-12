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Amyris to acquire Oobli in bid to scale sweet proteins for sugar reduction
Key takeaways
- Amyris plans to acquire Oobli to expand the use of fermentation-derived sweet proteins in F&B.
- The firm intends to keep Oobli’s manufacturing partners and maintain current prices and lead times.
- Sports nutrition, beverages, dairy, confectionery, and baked goods remain priorities after the deal closes.
Amyris plans to acquire sweet protein developer Oobli to expand the use of fermentation-derived ingredients for sugar reduction. Amyris CEO Kathy Fortmann tells us that the company intends to keep Oobli’s manufacturing partners and is committed to maintaining current prices and lead times.
The deal pairs Oobli’s sweet protein portfolio and protein fermentation technology with Amyris’ strain engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Amyris expects the acquisition to close in the coming weeks. The announcement did not disclose a deal value.
Existing suppliers stay in focus
Amyris expanded capacity at its fermentation facility in Barra Bonita, Brazil, earlier this year. Asked whether Amyris would produce Oobli’s sweet proteins there, Fortmann points to the company’s network of contract manufacturers and its plans to keep working with Oobli’s current partners.
“Amyris has an extensive network of CMOs, which are strategic to our operations, and we intend to maintain the relationships with Oobli’s current manufacturing partners for sweet proteins,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
Exploring what higher production could mean for customers, Fortmann says: “It is exciting to see the number of projects and products incorporating sweet proteins, and we are committed to maintaining current pricing and lead times.”
From beverages to baked goods
Oobli uses fermentation to produce sweet proteins, such as brazzein, monellin, and thaumatin. At SupplySide Global 2026, Oobli president and chief commercial officer Amy Shen discussed a zero-sugar chocolate concept and explained how removing sugar can change a product’s texture and structure as well as its sweetness.
Fortmann says Amyris will focus on categories where Oobli is already seeing interest and making progress in formulation.
“We will continue to prioritize Sports & Nutrition, Beverages, Dairy, Confections, and Baked Goods, where we are seeing significant market interest and formulation success. These are growing categories where consumers are looking for low/no sugar offerings that taste delicious, have a clean ingredient label, and are sweetened with proteins instead of carbs or other alternative sweeteners.”
Other suppliers are also exploring how sweet proteins work alongside established sweeteners. In July, we reported on MycoTechnology and Adorvia Biotechnology’s work to improve taste and mouthfeel in reduced-sugar formulations.
Fortmann says F&B sugar reduction is the immediate priority, with applications in other sectors to follow.
“Our first objective in joining forces is to accelerate the adoption of sweet proteins as the go-to global solution for sugar reduction. We will also leverage the protein/ peptide platform to bring additional solutions to personal care, agricultural solutions, and other markets.”
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