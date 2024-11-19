Azelis reinforces presence in the Nordic region through Haarla Oy acquisition
Specialty chemicals and food ingredients business Azelis has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Haarla Oy, a distributor of food ingredients and industrial chemicals based in Finland. After fulfilling customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
Haarla Oy has a well-established position in the food ingredients market and across various industrial chemicals segments. Its product portfolio strategically enhances Azelis’ lateral value chain, reinforcing its footprint in Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals in the Nordics.
Further, Haarla Oy brings a diversified base of over 300 customers and longstanding business relationships, which complements Azelis’ principal partnerships for the region.
Julius Haarla, co-owner and CEO at Haarla Oy, says the company is “pleased to become part of the Azelis team, allowing us to further develop our business through growth opportunities.”
“We share common values and ‘modi operandi,’ and we look forward to developing our cross-selling activities and partnering with blue-chip principals.”
“Together, our activities create an enhanced offering for our customers, expanding on the solutions we already provide.”
Gert Schnoor, managing director of Azelis Nordics, adds: “The addition of Haarla to the Azelis group is consistent with our objective to strengthen our position in the markets we serve.”
“Leveraging the local expertise of the Haarla team, this acquisition allows us to better serve our customers in Finland and Sweden with a broader portfolio and innovative solutions, thereby reinforcing our market position in the Nordic region,” notes Schnoor.