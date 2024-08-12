Alt-dairy texture: Ingredion taps native corn starch for clean label formulations
12 Aug 2024 --- Ingredion has innovated a minimally processed, clean label texturizer, which it says is the “first” functional native corn starch that provides unique gelling and film-forming properties. The ingredient, Novation Indulge 2940, can be used by F&B formulators working with dairy and alternative dairy cheese, batters and breadings.
Consumers increasingly scan products to determine what is listed on a label and whether the ingredients align with their health and wellness goals. Industry players also state artificial additives with unrecognizable names are out of favor with consumers.
According to Ingredion’s Atlas proprietary consumer insights, 73% of EMEA consumers require products made with only recognizable ingredients.
Novation Indulge 2940 aims to help food brands achieve the “flexibility” required by health-conscious consumers, delivering a clean label ingredient that doesn’t compromise on texture or taste, says the company.
“To formulate vegan pizza cheese or coated fried products and deliver on a clean label has been a challenge in the past. Not only can we now offer an innovative solution, we can also improve the stretch or crispness during holding time, respectively,” says Constantin Drapatz, senior marketing manager EMEA, Clean & Simple Ingredients at Ingredion Incorporated.
“With Novation Indulge 2940, we meet growing clean label segments like batters and breadings and finally match the great story of more sustainable eating with a clean label.”
A preferred hydrocolloid
Ingredion’s functional native starch is the latest innovation in the company’s “clean label” product pipeline. It delivers novel texture and mouthfeel and enables natural claims.
Corn starch is a popular ingredient that manufacturers prefer over other hydrocolloids and food additives for texture, according to Ingredion’s Atlas proprietary consumer insights.
In EMEA, corn starch gained 20% of consumer acceptance between 2020 and 2023, indicating the ingredient’s widening appeal across food categories.
“The ingredient also offers a consumer-preferred “corn starch” label, which is highly recognized and more accepted by consumers globally,” Daniel Haley, VP of global texture value enhancement, Texture Solutions Food at Ingredion, previously told Food Ingredients First.
The Novation functional native starch range provides the texture and process tolerance offered by a modified starch, along with the simpler ingredient listing consumers favor, says the company.
The ingredient can also support cost stabilization and improved cost-in-use due to its steady supply.
The Novation portfolio includes more than 35 clean label starches formulated from waxy maize, waxy rice, tapioca and potato for applications in dairy, yogurts, desserts, soups, sauces and dressings, frozen or refrigerated ready meals and sides, baby food and alternative meat and dairy products, among others.
Besides Ingredion, Agrana uses corn starches to formulate novel ice creams, ADM to create titanium dioxide alternatives for intense white coloring and Kraft Heinz to develop vegan cheese slices from modified corn starch and other ingredients using an AI-powered discovery platform.