AI drives Ingredion’s beverage sweetener innovation as consumers shift toward “sophisticated blends”
27 Aug 2024 --- Ingredion has tapped into an AI-aided predictive modeling tool, industry insights and advanced stevia technology to develop new sugar reduction solutions that lower sugar content by up to 50%. The move targets the negative taste perceptions of reduced-sugar products like beverages that have hindered consumers from transitioning to reduced or no-sugar options.
The solutions can help manufacturers formulate “better-tasting” products that meet consumer preferences, offer nutritional benefits (like reduced sugar and calories) and feature cleaner labels without artificial sweeteners. Ingredion also formulates 100% sugar reduction ingredients that do not compromise on flavor.
The company has conducted a global sensory testing and a beverage consumer research study involving over 1,000 consumers in the US, UK, India, Mexico, and Brazil to validate how sugar reduction solutions are performed with the help of AI.
“Ingredion utilizes predictive AI technology to analyze both historical and recent consumer survey data, which allows for the quick simulation of various scenarios to identify the most suitable candidates for empirical testing,” Jehoon Kim, senior data scientist, digital innovation at Ingredion, tells Food Ingredients First.
“AI aids in processing the detailed composition data of beverage samples that are created with 20 different steviol glycoside compounds. It then helps us establish the connection between the compounds’ composition and the samples’ sensory performance, spanning from subtle taste nuances to general consumer preferences.”
AI for taste and flavor
Besides analyzing data, AI technology also significantly supports beverage product development, underscores Kim.
“It helps formulation developers efficiently analyze extensive datasets to identify the best combinations of taste and flavor that resonate with consumers, leading to the creation of successful products.”
AI tools can help manufacturers create consumer-preferred solutions, improve functionality and create customized, cost-effective ingredients that target unmet consumer needs.
Beverage developers can also use AI to determine the optimal blend of ingredients for the desired taste, texture, and nutrition while also considering cost and sustainability.
“Additionally, AI’s support extends to predicting consumer trends, enabling companies to meet market demands with customized and forward-thinking products,” he explains.
Another application of AI and predictive models lies in helping the F&B industry elevate its food safety and preservation practices and drive value throughout the supply chain.
Decoding sweetener preferences
Ingredion’s study tested various sweetener options, such as traditional sugar, Reb M stevia, and more complex combinations of sweetener molecules.
Results revealed that “full sugar” is no longer the single beverage benchmark across all markets. Clear geographic divisions also impact sweetener preferences.
The study finds that the UK, Brazil and India indicate an inclination toward mixed sweetener systems, while the US and Mexico continue to favor full-sugar options.
“This regional contrast highlights the complexity of global markets and suggests the need for varied approaches to product development — meaning the insights are an important consideration for beverage manufacturers looking to formulate to meet consumer demands.”
Despite these differences, sweetness remains a key driver across all markets. While India stands out with consumers “consistently preferring sweeter products,” other countries are divided between those seeking “intense sweetness” and those favoring more moderate levels.
Another significant finding is that complex sweetener mixtures perform better than single sweeteners, indicating a shift toward more sophisticated sweetener blends.
“The AI-aided predictive tool augmented the optimization of the sweetener mixtures (or new sugar reduction solutions) to meet consumer preferences.”
Rise of functional ingredients
According to Purvi Shah, strategy and external partnerships, Global Sugar Reduction, at Ingredion, functional ingredients in beverage formulations have proliferated in recent years.
“This includes ingredients such as a fiber (prebiotics/postbiotics) that can be used to meet consumer demand for products that act as stress relievers, improve sleep, boost hydration or provide supplementary vitamins or minerals to their diet.”
Additionally, novel plant-based sources of sweeteners, such as stevia, monk fruit or sweet proteins that reduce or eliminate sugar completely, are also increasing in prevalence, she tells Food Ingredients First.
In the future, she expects continued improvement in the “overall taste” of sweeteners, enabled by category-specific unique formulations.
“Advances in novel manufacturing technologies will help to drive down the cost of plant-based sweeteners and continued innovation of novel sweeteners will help to enhance the sugar reduction toolkit available to manufacturers,” she concludes.
The company targeted the “sensory performance of sugar” without adding additives with a drop-in stevia sweetener earlier this year.
By Insha Naureen