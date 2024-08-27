AHDB’s UK campaign promoting meat under fire over “outdated” nutrition recommendations
27 Aug 2024 --- The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board’s (AHDB) latest campaign promoting the “taste and nutritional benefits” of British meat and dairy is facing criticism from the educational charity The Vegan Society for undermining health and sustainability recommendations.
The AHDB, a statutory levy board funded by farmers, growers and other stakeholders in the supply chain, unveiled its “Let’s Eat Balanced” campaign last week.
It says it aims to publicize the nutritional values of protein and vitamin B12 in meat and dairy and highlight the sustainable practices of some British farmers and their commitment to meeting global standards of food production.
However, the education charity insists that by “persuading” consumers to eat more red meat, the campaign flouts guidance from health professionals in the region, specifically the NHS Eatwell Guide, which recommends limiting red meat to 70 grams daily and processed meat to a maximum of twice per week.
“The Vegan Society has called repeatedly for leadership from the UK government in a transition to plant-based farming and we believe advertising campaigns, such as those from AHDB, should be promoting the numerous benefits of plant-based diets,” Claire Ogley, head of campaigns, policy and research at The Vegan Society tells Food Ingredients First.
The campaign, scheduled for August 27 to September 30, will include presentations of “naturally delicious” British beef, lamb and dairy recipes for making “healthy and balanced” meals at home by a celebrity chef and “environmentally friendlier” farming videos by a conservationist.
A “science-based” approach
AHDB says the campaign builds on the NHS Eatwell Guide, which recommends a diet that includes “some beans, pulses, fish, eggs, meat and other protein.”
Carrie McDermid, AHDB head of domestic marketing, says the campaign is returning after a positive first run in January.
“It successfully highlighted the important roles our farmers play in providing high-quality produce and their dedication to environmentally friendlier practices. We are proud to be back championing British meat and dairy on behalf of our levy payers.”
“This September campaign features a number of farmers on social media showcasing their resilience and tireless dedication to producing the food we eat.”
Oxford farmer Silas Hedley-Lawrence notes that the campaign uses “evidence-based research” to educate consumers about the benefits of red meat and dairy in a balanced diet.
“It promotes our positive farming practices and showcases the high quality of British produce. It helps us tell our stories and reach more consumers. As a farmer, I am proud to play my part,” says Hedley-Lawrence.
“Behind the times”
The Vegan Society says that the British Dietetic Association and the NHS do not consider meat and dairy to be vital parts of diets, with nutrients such as Vitamin B12 and protein available in “well-planned” plant-based diets at different life stages.
Ogley notes that European states such as Germany, Austria and Norway have started nudging people to consume less meat and include more plant-forward foods in dietary recommendations.
“Other governments are already taking advantage of the opportunities afforded by a transition to plant-based eating, and the adverts released by the AHDB make the UK look increasingly behind the times.”
“Medical professionals, including The Doctors Association UK and Plant-Based Health Professionals, backed by the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change, have already condemned the campaign. We join them in calling for the government to begin promoting sustainable, healthy plant-based diets and put a stop to outdated marketing campaigns that push yesterday’s food onto today’s generation,” she continues.
The plant-based push
The Vegan Society funded research conducted by the Office of Health Economics in January 2024, which showed that a 100% adoption of plant-based diets in England could save the NHS around billions annually and lower cases of cancer and cardiovascular disease by 2.1 million.
“Not only could we see a range of health benefits for the UK population if we embrace this shift, but with the industrial farming of animals being the most polluting, cruel and resource-intensive way to produce food, investment in plant-based food systems is vital in order to meet climate reduction targets, improve food security and reduce animal suffering,” says Ogley.
Last month, the veganism advocate called on UK policymakers and politicians to catalyze the transition to plant-based proteins to effectively cut healthcare spending.
“Our manifesto outlines steps that policymakers can take to transform our food system, including supporting animal farmers in a transition to plant-based crop farming and setting a target to reduce meat and dairy consumption by 70% by 2030,” she concludes.
By Anvisha Manral