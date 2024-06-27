Ingredion: Fluctuating sugar costs and regional regulations drive interest in alternative sweeteners
27 Jun 2024 --- Sugar reduction is increasingly a non-negotiable and key driver of purchase across a multitude of F&B products, flags Adams Berzins, senior manager of global sugar reduction product applications, Ingredion. He talks to Food Ingredients First about the latest trends driving the sweetener space, sugar reduction solutions that don’t compromise on taste and how Ingredion helps brands and manufacturers overcome formulation challenges in cutting sugar and sweetener application.
In this in-depth interview, he also outlines how crucial transparency is in labeling and the growing importance of ethical sourcing. Meanwhile, sugar regulations and rising prices in different parts of the world are significant factors for industry consideration.
What key trends drive the increasing demand for sweetener solutions? What are the specific challenges that you are facing currently?
Berzins: Consumers increasingly want better-for-you products, a trend that spiked significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, that deliver a value-add in terms of overall health, as opposed to products that only have a reduction in ingredients perceived as unhealthy, or products with “free from” labeling.
We continue to hear from manufacturers looking to meet the need for sugar reduction without compromising consumers’ expectations on taste, which remains non-negotiable and a key driver of purchase. Even with consumers struggling with the impacts of inflation in the F&B space, they still want indulgence, regardless of the demographic. That is why brands need to weigh taste performance as they consider how they can best incorporate sweetener solutions into their portfolio of products.
Please summarize the company’s latest sweetener solutions and outline how they help brands overcome challenges.
Berzins: PureCircle by Ingredion recently launched our Clean Taste Solutions portfolio of application-focused sugar reduction tools. We leveraged industry-leading stevia innovation to bring together the best tasting components to deliver differentiated and elevated taste experiences in sugar-reduced products.
As part of that portfolio, there is also the Clean Taste Solubility Solution, a breakthrough drop-in stevia sweetener and clean label innovation that is more than 100 times more soluble than Reb M stevia and enables 100% sugar reduction. It’s ideal for applications like beverages, fruit preps, syrups, bars and sauces and mimics the sensory performance of sugar without the need for any additives in the manufacturing process. The solution is even more soluble than common artificial sweeteners, like Aspartame, achieving the highest level of sugar reduction with a non-GMO, non-caloric, easy-to-use sweetener ingredient.
What regulatory developments are taking place (either recently enforced or coming in the future) that you are helping manufacturers and brands navigate?
Berzins: Transparency in labeling, as well as transparency in ethical sourcing are critical pieces of the ongoing regulatory landscape. Consumers, especially younger generations, are increasingly conscious of the impact of their consumption on themselves and the world around them. Consequently, they seek more options that align with these needs. That’s why we’ve taken a leading position in moving out of regions where forced labor is an issue and having a robust tracking system to verify that our products are not from those regions. This gives our customers peace of mind at a time when ethical sourcing is top of mind, particularly the global brands that are catering to a wide variety of customers.
Regional regulatory bodies are also using taxation to reduce the appeal of food and beverage products that are seen as unhealthy. As a result, many of our global customers are seeking advice from our global scientific regulatory affairs team that helps them identify the right product solutions for specific geographies, whether it’s Europe, the US, or elsewhere.
Innovation inherently requires additional attention to regulatory detail, which is why we’re continuing to prioritize adoption of new technologies across the globe and working with regional and country level bodies to allow access to customers in those areas. Overall, having a partner that has a history and understanding of these markets is vital to brands wanting to successfully navigate them.
What are the most popular applications for sweeteners currently?
Berzins: All applications can benefit from better tasting sugar-reduced varieties, but we see high utilization in beverages and dairy products. However, with functionality as a premium, we are seeing the adoption of allulose as a tool for deeper sugar and calorie reduction paired with a Clean Taste Solution, unlocking solutions for categories like confectionery, bakery and frozen desserts.
What are the key trends driving the demand for sweeteners globally?
Berzins: We’re seeing the cost of sugar fluctuate as regional regulatory bodies impose new taxes and restrictions on the ingredient. This has prompted greater interest in alternative sweeteners among brands that are looking for ingredient and product price stability and that are increasingly sensitive to regional considerations as they attempt to launch products at a more global scale.
It’s yet to be determined whether the cost of sugar — levied through these regulatory bodies — is having an impact on the consumer, but there are certainly health, tax and cost considerations for brands when choosing their ingredientsand at a time where many have commitments in place to present a healthier portfolio of products.
Consumers also continue to become increasingly health-conscious, with 64% worldwide seeking to reduce their sugar intake for health reasons, according to the International Sweetener Association. However, taste remains paramount — customers desire differentiated and superior flavor experiences, which ultimately influence repeat consumption.
By Gaynor Selby