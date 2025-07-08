WUR secures €6.8M for R&D push on climate resilient crops
A Dutch research project by Wageningen University & Research (WUR) has received €6.8 million (US$8 million) in funding to bolster R&D on quinoa, lupin, and aardaker — three climate-resilient crops that offer high-quality plant proteins while also improving soil health.
The roots of lupin and aardaker can also fix nitrogen, reducing the need for artificial fertilizers.
The Dutch Research Agenda has facilitated the funds for the project, REAP2SOW, which aims to create a more sustainable food system. It involves farmers, scientists, companies, and societal partners, and aims to explore not just farming, but also consumer acceptance, education, and policy.
The project will focus on developing meat alternatives and growing a food system that is “better for people, nature, and farmers, and that fits well within Dutch landscapes,” says project leader Wouter Kohlen.
“The project, therefore, goes beyond farming alone. We also look at how consumers adopt new products and how schools and citizens can get involved through field trials, taste testing, and educational programs.”
“In addition, we are working on policy and business models to make sustainable cultivation more attractive.”
Supporting protein transition
The initiative supports the Netherlands’ protein transition goals by reducing dependence on imported soy and contributing to climate and biodiversity targets at both the national and EU levels.
The WUR has previously worked toward the protein transition by examining tomato leaves, insects, and fungi as emerging protein sources.
Besides the WUR, the universities of Groningen, Leiden, Twente, Utrecht and the Jan IngenHousz Institute are also involved in the project.
Additionally, breeding and cultivation companies, including Aardaia, Radicle Crops, and Lekker Lupine, are partners, as are the growers’ association Limburgse Land-en Tuinbouwbond and the Dutch national sports centre Papendal.