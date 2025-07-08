IFT First 2025: Innova Market Insights’ research reveals limited consumer action on “demonized” ingredients
Affordability and taste continue to outweigh health perceptions in purchase decisions
Demonized ingredients stand in stark contrast to the celebrated “superfood,” but their notoriety does not necessarily translate into decisive consumer action, finds a new survey by Innova Market Insights. Data shows that despite heightened media scrutiny, many consumers remain disengaged from ingredient lists and definitions.
Ahead of IFT First in Chicago (July 13-16), the global market researcher is revealing some of its latest findings, which will be showcased in more detail at the show.
The survey shows that only 36% of North American consumers describe their approach to healthy eating as actively limiting ingredients deemed harmful. A substantial share of shoppers admit to rarely scrutinizing product labels.
“While it is essential to monitor public discourse around demonized ingredients, immediate reformulation is not always warranted,” Innova observes.
Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and associated processing ingredients are among the most frequently criticized. Yet the research also highlights a persistent disconnect: although UPFs are widely condemned, consumers’ actual purchasing habits remain largely unchanged.
Experts continue to debate the definitions and health implications of food processing, fueling ongoing confusion.
Approximately half of surveyed consumers in the US and Canada claim to consume UPFs no more than once a week — a figure that appears inconsistent with sales volumes and market availability. Affordability and palatability remain dominant motivators, with 41% of respondents citing each as primary reasons for UPF consumption.
Labeling reliability, regulatory landscape
Marketing claims such as “natural” and “clean” are frequently interpreted as indicators of purity and freedom from additives. However, the absence of standardized definitions renders these labels unreliable. Significantly, 37% of North American consumers indicate they would forgo natural flavors if the alternative offers superior taste.
“Our research shows that affordability and enjoyment are strong drivers of food choice, and while demonized ingredients are a concern for consumers, it isn’t necessarily changing how they shop and eat,” states Lu Ann Williams, global insights director at Innova Market Insights.
“The current US political landscape and weakened regulatory environment are poised to ramp up demonization of ingredients like seed oils, artificial colors, preservatives, and artificial sweeteners. But at the same time, reduced government regulation could lead to an increase in a more harmful consequence, less protection against foodborne illnesses.”
Innova Market Insights will be presenting its research at IFT First at booth S1176 and discussing key trends driving innovation in the industry.
In-booth presentations include ingredient trends, top F&B trends for 2025, topics such as consumer research around GLP-1 drugs for weight management, fan favorite flavors, and the value of AI as a tool in market research.