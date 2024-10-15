Wholefood snacking: Arla Foods Ingredients to unveil whey protein bar at SupplySide West
Arla Foods Ingredients is set to introduce the Essentials Bar at the upcoming SupplySide West tradeshow in Las Vegas, Nevada, US (Oct 30–31). Touted as “the ultimate high-protein wholefood snack,” the natural concept bar overcomes several of the common problems associated with integrating whey protein with wholefood bars.
The concept features Arla Foods Ingredients’ Lacprodan SoftBar solution, a whey protein ingredient that allows snack bars to contain high levels of premium protein while preserving a soft texture. The ingredient also contains the company’s Capolac dairy calcium ingredient, dates and nuts for an optimal wholefood snack.
“With the healthy snacking trend still on the rise, consumers want indulgent bars that provide balanced nutrition — including protein — but they also want simpler labels,” says Sarah Meyer, the head of sales development, performance nutrition, at Arla Foods Ingredients.
“The Essentials Bar pairs high-quality protein with the natural goodness of dates and nuts in a dream combination that has previously been difficult to achieve.”
Overcoming protein bar challenges
The company emphasizes that a unique challenge is that whey protein often hardens in wholefood bars due to reactions with natural fruit sugars in them.
Arla Foods Ingredients stresses that the concept bar demonstrates how manufacturers can address the issue while delivering high protein content, maintaining a whole foods positioning and ensuring softness throughout the product’s shelf life. The new concept follows the company’s recent purchase of Volac’s whey protein business.
The company highlights that the natural bar contains ten ingredients and no maltitol or added sugars. It also adheres to US and EU standards for natural snack bars and allows for numerous on-pack claims, such as high in protein and fiber and offers an alternative to complex ingredient lists common in many bars.
“It offers bar manufacturers exciting opportunities to create nutritionally optimized bars with cleaner labels and to stand out in an increasingly crowded category,” Meyer underscores.
Other offerings
Besides the Essentials Bar, Arla Foods Ingredients will showcase three additional innovative concepts at Booth #1565. The company will showcase its Lacprodan ISO.WaterShake in holistic beverages that combine hydration with the nutritional advantages of whey protein.
At the same time, it will highlight its “whey better in seconds” concept, which offers 21 g of protein in a 100 ml shot. The turnkey solution also contains the quality amino acid profile of its BLG (beta-lactoglobulin) ingredient Lacprodan BLG-100, offering rapid protein delivery.