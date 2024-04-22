Essential oil producer Berjé snaps up Peruvian citrus suppliers to expand global reach
22 Apr 2024 --- US-based Berjé has acquired Peru-based essential oils and fruit products producers Global Citrus International and Acelim del Peru to expand its international operations in Peru and Mexico. Global Citrus International (GCI) and Acelim will join the Berjé family of companies, while GCI will be renamed Citrolim Peru and Acelim del Peru as Acelim.
GCI and Acelim are growers, processors and suppliers of lime-based products, including fresh limes, lime essential oils, lime juice and lime peel. The name change and re-branding as Citrolim Peru is expected to facilitate the integration and alignment of these operations with Berjé.
Gillian Bleimann-Boucard, CEO of Berjé, views the move as an opportunity to “strengthen” its comprehensive line of citrus products and “provide customers access to the highest quality products available in the marketplace.”
With the acquisition, she is keen to bolster Berjé’s citrus line to “ensure the quality, traceability and availability that our customers need” and welcomes new teammates into the Berjé family of companies.
The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Seamless transition
The acquisition of Citrolim’s assets in Peru and collaboration in Mexico will be a seamless, turn-key transaction, underscores Berjé.
Company operations will continue “uninterrupted,” with the entire workforce integrated into the Berjé family of companies.
“In Peru, Berjé will assume full ownership, management and operation of both the farming and lime processing operations, while in Mexico, Berjé will work with the Readhimer family to continue operations and management of the existing lime processing facility,” reveals the company.
The company, which produces and supplies essential oils, aromatic chemicals and other materials for the flavor and fragrance industry, aims to provide the necessary support and resources to facilitate a smooth transition and ensure current employees’ success within the organization.
Citrus sector turbulence
As consumers associate certain flavors with specific health benefits, citrus fruits like orange, lime, lemon and yuzu are all showing growth in healthy product launches, such as soft drinks, states Innova Market Insights’ analysis.
However, supply shortages have recently marred citrus supply chains due to extreme weather events, with orange juice prices reaching “historic heights,” according to suppliers earlier this year. This is leading to supply shortages and urging companies to explore alternative solutions.
Last month, Food Ingredients First spoke with Döhler, which confirmed that demand for citrus flavors and juices is currently outrunning supply. Juice formulators are now looking at reducing the amount of juice in their products, which can create taste challenges. The trend is expected to drive interest in flavor technology solutions that reduce juice levels while maintaining a rich taste.
Innovations in this stride include Symrise’s recent method to upcycle Thai lime and mango side streams to recover aroma compounds from the fruits and put them back into a fruit-flavored product to make it more authentic and natural.
Edited by Insha Naureen