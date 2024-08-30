USDA tightens animal-raising and environmental labeling rules for meat and poultry
30 Aug 2024 --- The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has updated guidelines for validating animal-raising or environmental claims on meat or poultry product labels to protect consumers from misleading information.
Claims related to animal raising, such as “free-range” or “raised without antibiotics” and environmental declarations, such as “climate-friendly” and “raised using regenerative agriculture practices,” are voluntary marketing practices that reveal information on the origin of food and its impact on environmental sustainability.
“USDA continues to deliver on its commitment to fairness and choice for both farmers and consumers, which means supporting transparency and high-quality standards,” says agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack.
“These updates will help to level the playing field for businesses who are truthfully using these claims and ensure people can trust the labels when they purchase meat and poultry products.”
Crackdown on false labels
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reviews the supporting documentation provided by companies intending to use the claims on their products.
The FSIS urges companies to use third-party certification from independent organizations in its updated guidelines to ensure that such claims are truthful. It also encourages more robust documentation to acquire certification.
Furthermore, the federal body suggests that businesses using “negative” antibiotic claims such as “raised without antibiotics” or “no antibiotics ever” should carry out routine sampling and testing programs to detect antibiotic use in animals before they are slaughtered or obtain independent certification that includes testing.
The FSIS warns that any establishments found to be making false negative antibiotic claims will face disciplinary action.
The latest guidance comes after the agency conducted a study with the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) to assess the validity of negative antibiotic claims last year. After collecting liver and kidney samples from 196 cattle at 84 slaughterhouses across states, the study found antibiotic residues in approximately 20% of those samples despite their “raised without antibiotics” label.
The regulatory bodies have asked the establishments to trace how antibiotics were introduced to the animals and take preventive measures against future misbranding.
Reducing reliance on antibiotics
Meanwhile, biopharmaceutical company Mileutis recently developed Imilac — an antibiotic substitute for dairy cows to lower the industry’s dependence on antibiotics.
The company expects its therapies and additional products to slash antibiotic usage in dairy farms by “up to 90%.”
Meanwhile, the UK government eased rules for egg producers and packers this week, who will no longer need to change egg packaging labels during avian influenza (bird flu) outbreaks.
With the introduction of the new amendment later this year, free-range eggs will continue to be labeled as such throughout mandatory housing measures to curb the disease.