Outgoing EU agriculture commissioner drafts his own personal food security law
30 Aug 2024 --- Agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski has written a draft law on food security, which bypasses EU legislation protocol and contradicts current climate and environmental policy, the European Commission has confirmed.
The move has taken the organization by surprise and comes just as Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is soon to appoint a new agriculture team.
Wojciechowski’s drafting of the document, which focuses on protecting agricultural activities, is widely seen as a last attempt to be viewed favorably by farmers and industry before von der Leyen replaces him in the next European Commission.
Commission spokesperson for trade and agriculture Olof Gill tells Food Ingredients First that the document was not drafted in collaboration with the Commission or as part of its legislative agenda.
“This document was drafted by Commissioner Wojciechowski in a personal capacity. No Commission services have been involved in its drafting,” he says.
Unexpected announcements
It’s not the first time Wojciechowski has unexpectedly published documents. Last month, he shared details of his “most important activities and accomplishments” while in office from 2019-2024, detailing how he had supported farmers during his tenure.
“...European farmers have been and are still struggling with the consequences of outbreaks of animal diseases, such as avian influenza and African swine fever,” he wrote.
“Despite these tremendous challenges, European farmers have overcome their difficulties and ensured food security for all. I believe that the actions outlined below played an important role in supporting our farmers in fulfilling this task – at a time when such support was needed the most.”
In March, he also announced significant changes to the heavily criticized EU Green Deal to “relieve farmers of all concerns,” which the Commission subsequently distanced itself from.
EU Green Deal criticism
Farmers have much maligned the deal, which has seen widespread protests in Europe against its policies. Farmers say the deal is unrealistic, not financially viable and too severe.
The sector accounts for around 11% of the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions, and Green Deal critics believe the EU’s aim to become climate-neutral by 2050—part of its farm-to-fork strategy—is not achievable.
Other targets include halving pesticides, freeing up land for non-agricultural use, cutting fertilizer use, and planting 3 billion additional trees by 2030.
The deadline for EU member states to name their commissioner candidates, which includes the agricultural portfolio, is August 30. Parliament will vote to approve the new Commission collectively in October.