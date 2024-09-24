US consumers welcome “spooky season” with early demand for Halloween confectionery
24 Sep 2024 --- Approximately 94% of American consumers are set to share chocolate and candy with friends and family as Halloween approaches, according to a recent survey from the National Confectioners Association (NCA). The findings confirm “unparalleled” consumer demand fueling retail trends like “Summerween” and “Aug-tober.”
The study also reveals that more than half of these consumers start consuming Halloween candy before October 31, which the NCA believes serves as “further proof of the central role that chocolate and candy play in the spooky season.”
The Halloween season is an essential driver for the US$48 billion confectionery industry and its retail partners. Last year, Halloween drove US$6.4 billion in confectionery retail sales, which are expected to climb by 3% to 5% in 2024, notes the association.
“It is clear that Halloween candy is a bona fide retail phenomenon in 2024, with demand from consumers starting earlier in the year and extending festivities far beyond October 31,” says John Downs, president and CEO of the NCA.
“No matter how consumers choose to mark the occasion, there’s no question that chocolate and candy are a fun and unique centerpiece of Americans’ Halloween celebrations.”
Halloween NPD focused on innovative candy to bring consumers products beyond traditional “trick or treat” festivities. These included autumnal flavor pairings that combine sweet with savory or even spiced, such as chili chocolate for adventurous consumers.As per NCA, the pandemic-era enthusiasm for seasonal celebrations has remained, pushing Halloween to begin earlier in 2024. For instance, last year saw
Trick or treat?
People in the US consume chocolate and candy two to three times per week, averaging 40 calories and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day.
According to the survey, 97% of Americans who welcome trick-or-treaters will hand out chocolate and candy, and two-thirds of those people say they give trick-or-treaters two or three pieces of candy.
Chocolate, gummy candy, chewy candy, candy corn, hard candy and lollipops emerged as the preferred Halloween confectionery.
Meanwhile, two-thirds of Americans enjoy treats with a “creepy or scary theme” and prefer candy shapes such as pumpkins, ghosts and bats, finds the survey.