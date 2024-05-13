US-based Central Valley Meat eyes enhanced innovation with Cargill beef facility purchase
13 May 2024 --- Beef processor Central Valley Meat Holding Company has acquired Cargill’s beef processing facility in Fresno, California in a move expected to expand its operational capacity amid rising market demands while “reinforcing their commitment to supporting the cattle and dairy industry in California and the western region.”
The meat firm aims to tap into Cargill’s expertise and resources to bolster innovation across its entire supply chain, while the latter will continue to operate its hamburger patty and ground beef plant in the vicinity.
“Our decision to acquire the Cargill Meat Solutions beef processing facility in Fresno, California, aligns with our long-term vision of strengthening our offerings to better serve the needs of our customers,” says Brian Coelho, CEO and owner of Central Valley.
“We’re excited to work alongside cattle producers in the state and region to continue delivering quality beef products for our customers and consumers.”
Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.
Ensuring adaptability with trends
The extra space gained through the beef facility acquisition will support Central Valley’s efforts at meeting evolving meet industry trends, notes the company.
As meat consumption rises, North America and Asia Pacific are two regions that show a growth in share of new meat product launches between April and September 2023, as per Innova Market Insights’ analysis.
Central Valley was established in 1993 and has a range of meat products including western premium beef (prime, choice and select cuts), blue diamond beef (ungraded cuts, marbled) and mature cattle and offal.
In 2019, the company took over California’s largest beef producer Harris Ranch Beef and its subsidiaries, Harris Feeding Company and Harris Ranch Beef Company.
Targeting animal health
As the deal materializes, Cargill’s team will have the opportunity to “explore roles within Central Valley” as both the companies plan on retaining as many employees as possible while preserving beef processing capacities for producers.
Last week, Cargill led a private sector-led consortium called Transform that includes the International Poultry Council (IPC) and Heifer International to take a holistic approach to improving animal health by focusing on the market systems surrounding farmers to drive sustainable change in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.
The global giant is also targeting animal health through AI to improve the health of chicken flocks, Florian Schattenmann, Cargill’s CTO and VP of R&D and Innovation told Food Ingredients First in a recent interview.
Edited by Insha Naureen