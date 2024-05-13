Colpac launches recyclable multi-food pots for customer flexibility
13 May 2024 --- Colpac has expanded its selection of recyclable multi-food pots, adding a natural kraft 950 mL pot to complete its UK-manufactured range.
The company has launched a kraft pot with a separate recycled PET (rPET) lid as part of its stock range, which will be offered as an off-the-shelf solution to a wider customer base.
“Our continued, successful production of 950 mL multi-food pots for key customers helped us to identify the opportunity for this size to be added to our stocked range. We can now give our customers even more choice and support their menu development across a broader range of sizes,” says Kate Berry, Colpac’s head of marketing and product.
Food safety
Colpac’s range includes 470 mL, 550 mL, 700 mL and 1300 mL pots. The new 950 mL is said to bridge the gap between Colpac’s larger sizes, suiting higher value lunches to-go and meal offerings for later day parts.
The new multi-food pot offers flexibility to foodservice operators and retailers to package a more substantial meal with added value perception without the need to jump to a 1300 mL pot.
Colpac brought the manufacturing of its multi-food pots to the UK in 2022. It has since developed custom food packaging for retailers, supplying 950 mL pots from its food-safe, BRCGS AA+ certified factory.
The company also produces the pots for a customer based in Europe to provide continuity of supply and a reduced lead time to its retail stores in Belgium.
Suitable for various foods
Colpac’s multi-food pots are suitable for a multitude of dishes and are particularly ideal for salads. The grease-resistant interior coating means the pots can cope with oily dressings and maintain structural integrity.
The effectiveness of the PE-coated pots has been tested even further through their use within a successful launch of a coleslaw range for a large food producer.
The multi-food pots have a wide aperture for excellent product visibility, showcasing the dishes within. The pots can be fitted with rPET, anti-mist lids, maintaining clarity in a chilled display. They can also be heat sealed to provide additional shelf-life beyond that of a lidded option and with effective tamper-proofing.
The multi-food pots are manufactured from FSC-certified paperboard and can be recycled after use as they contain less than 10% plastic. The lids are also recyclable and are made with 100% recycled PET.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim