Unilever agrees to sell its iconic Unox and Zwan brands
Unilever is selling two of its most iconic brands — Unox and Zwan — to Dutch food corporation Zwanenberg Food Group. The announcement follows recent reports that Unilever was preparing to let go of several food brands worth a potential €1 billion (US$1.05 billion).
Unox and Zwan have been part of Unilever’s portfolio for almost 100 years, joining in 1937 and 1928, respectively. By letting them go, Unilever says it will sharpen its food portfolio for long-term growth and scalability, focusing on fewer and bigger brands in categories such as cooking aids, mini meals and condiments.
The company says that Unox and Zwan's meat and soup products require a specific supply chain, sourcing model, and technological and R&D capabilities, making them less scalable within the broader Unilever portfolio.
However, Unox’s Noodles and Cup-a-Soup products remain suited with the mini meals category and will therefore remain part of the total Unilever Foods portfolio.
Heiko Schipper, President of Unilever Foods, says: “Unox is a beloved and iconic brand in the Netherlands, and the decision to part with it has not been easy. The association with Dutch winter activities, such as the New Year’s Dive in Scheveningen and ice-skating events, along with its distinctive orange hat branding and wide range of award-winning advertising campaigns, has cemented Unox’s place in Dutch culture.”
“Zwan is a cherished brand in Belgium, associated with comfort and nostalgia and with quick and easy meals, making the brand a beloved part of everyday Belgium life. I am convinced that under Zwanenberg Food Group’s ownership, Unox and Zwan will be able to quickly adapt to trends and remain relevant in this competitive market.”
The deal includes the production of soup-in-pouch in the factory in Poznan.
Sjoerd van der Laan, CEO of Zwanenberg Food Group, says: “The Unox and Zwan brands are a wonderful addition to our range. We are a broad food company with strong brands. After the acquisition of the Unilever factory in Oss in 2018, the acquisition of the Unox and Zwan brands is a great addition that fits in perfectly with our ambitions.”
The binding offer is subject to usual closing conditions, regulatory requirements and consultation processes. The deal is expected to close in 2025.
We have contacted Unilever for comment.