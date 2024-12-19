Leading the pack: PawCo foods recognized for sustainable, vegan pet nutrition
PawCo Foods has been accredited by the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), a certifier of ethical practices, environmental stewardship and innovative dog nutrition.
Since its founding, PawCo Foods has reportedly saved more than 2,000 livestock lives, thanks to its fully plant-based GreenMeat technology. It has also conserved over 280 million liters of water, contributing to global water preservation efforts.
The company also avoided CO2 emissions by up to 935,000 kg.
“By integrating advanced AI into their recipe development, PawCo Foods ensures every meal is optimized for nutrition while minimizing waste and environmental impact,” highlights the company.
These efforts, combined with their innovative vegan recipes, make PawCo Foods a true pioneer in the plant-based dog food movement. For conscientious dog owners, PSC certification affirms that choosing PawCo Foods means making a difference.
“At PawCo Foods, we believe that every bowl of dog food is an opportunity to make a positive impact on our planet. Becoming PSC-certified is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to sustainability, ethical practices and the well-being of every dog,” says Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Founder and CEO of PawCo Foods.
In other pet nutrition activities, Brenntag’s Animal Nutrition arm has entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Pathway Intermediates, a European manufacturer of absorption enhancers within the category. The agreement covers the distribution of Lipidol, which is marketed as the “first absorption accelerator” for the animal nutrition industry in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Benelux and Nordic regions.