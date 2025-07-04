Ten years on, UK retailers face scrutiny from animal welfare groups over cage-free egg pledges
Multiple UK retailers committed in 2016 to ending the sale of eggs from caged hens in stores by 2025. However, while some companies have already completed the shift, several are not on track, even as six months remain before the deadline.
According to Compassion in World Farming (CIWF), around 82% of eggs in the country are now produced without cages. But supermarket chains like Asda, Lidl, and Morrisons risk missing the target, while Spar UK is not publishing progress.
“Most UK retailers have stopped selling caged shell eggs now,” Dr. Tracey Jones, global director of Food Business at CIWF, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Successful companies prioritized animal welfare, worked closely with suppliers, and made early investments in cage-free systems to deliver on their commitments.”
Cage-free strides
Jones says that in 2006, 66% of eggs in the UK came from caged systems. By 2016, that figure had dropped to half, setting the tone for voluntary corporate commitments that helped reshape the sector. Supermarket chains like Waitrose, Marks & Spencer, and Sainsbury’s were among the earliest adopters.
“McDonalds US’ 2016 cage-free egg commitment sparked a ripple effect of voluntary cage-free egg commitments across the food industry. This gave companies a ten-year runway to transition by 2025 and drove further transition from 2016 onwards.”
Jones notes that the UK’s transition has also been supported by action within supply, with producers such as Noble Foods and Fairburns making early cage-free commitments to meet growing demand.
She adds that in 2019, the British Egg Industry Council introduced a national barn egg standard to support better conditions for laying hens and create consistency for producers removing cages.
Labeling standards and public awareness have also significantly contributed to the cage-free transition. Research by the Institute for European Environmental Policy indicates that consumers in Europe are increasingly aware of the link between animal welfare and housing conditions.
A prime example is the European Citizens’ Initiative “End the Cage Age,” which called on the European Commission to propose legislation to ban cages for several EU farmed animals, including laying hens. The petition garnered 1.7 million signatures.
“UK consumers have long been engaged with animal welfare and understand what cage-free means for laying hen welfare. Clear egg labeling has empowered consumers to make informed, higher welfare choices,” says Jones.
She adds that the relatively small price difference between caged and cage-free eggs — especially when compared to meat — has helped sustain consumer support.
Why are some lagging?
However, not all retailers are on track.
CIWF’s EggTrack data shows that Asda, Lidl, and Morrisons could miss the 2025 deadline. The organization notes that the supermarket chain Iceland is “most concerning” as it has dropped its cage-free commitment altogether.
“Unlike other supermarkets that began transitioning years ago, Asda and Iceland did not make cage-free eggs a strategic priority. They chose not to invest early and work with their suppliers to develop their cage-free supply chains, which has left them behind,” says Jones.
However, Morrisons is contesting CIWF’s data. “We are 100% cage-free on our shell eggs and remain committed to using 100% cage-free eggs in our ingredients. We are continuing to make good progress toward this,” a company spokesperson tells us.
Lidl UK also confirms that it is “on track to become fully cage-free by the end of 2025 for both shell eggs and eggs used as ingredients, with no direct impact on retail prices.”
But Jones notes that some retailers had previously committed to removing cages from their supply chains, but are now lagging.
“Iceland committed to going cage-free in 2016, yet 61% of its eggs are still from caged systems, according to the 2023 EggTrack report.”
“Asda was 84% cage-free in 2022, then dropped to 73% in the 2024 EggTrack Spotlight, and has since stopped reporting progress and appears to have deprioritized their original 2016 cage-free commitment.”
She links their “inaction” to cost benefits in part.
“By continuing to sell cheaper caged eggs, both retailers are gaining a short-term price advantage over competitors who have invested in cage-free systems.”
“These retailers argue that caged eggs are necessary to keep prices low for their customers. True consumer choice isn’t just about low prices; it’s about offering ethically sourced products that people can realistically afford.”
The absence of a regulatory framework also causes disparity in on-ground action.
“Without legislation mandating the cage-free transition, companies that delay or avoid change can undercut those that act responsibly,” Jones continues.
CIWF is now urging the UK government’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs to ban the installation of new cage systems and phase out all existing cage systems for egg-laying hens by the end of the current Parliament.
Compounded challenges
Jones tells us that companies that postponed their transition are now facing compounded challenges. For example, economic pressures are worsening amid increasing energy, labour, and feed costs and global animal disease outbreaks.
“Rising food inflation, the cost-of-living crisis, and the financial impact of avian influenza (bird flu) can absorb the capital needed for cage-free investments and transition.”
According to the British Free Range Egg Producers Association, over 7.2 million birds were culled due to avian influenza between November 2020 and mid-March 2025.
“Egg shortages have driven up prices, making caged production temporarily more profitable and reducing the incentive to transition. In the retail sector, it’s easier to transition to own-brand versus branded and shell eggs versus ingredient eggs or egg products, which have more complicated supply chains,” says Jones.
She adds that some companies are moving directly from caged to free-range systems rather than intermediate barn facilities, with more complex infrastructure requirements and potential delays in securing permissions.
Despite these challenges, CIWF believes it’s still possible for companies to meet their commitments.
“Accelerate investment now. Even in a tight market, investing in cage-free systems is essential to meet commitments and avoid reputational risk.”
“Work with producers to secure supply. Offer financial support to help producers manage disease risk and navigate planning hurdles.”
In the long term, however, she believes advocating for cage-free legislation that levels the playing field and supports a sector-wide transition is necessary.
Food Ingredients First has contacted Asda, Spar, and Iceland for comment.