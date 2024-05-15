UK parliament passes bill banning livestock exports as campaigners celebrate historic win
15 May 2024 --- The UK parliament passed a bill yesterday banning the export of animals for slaughter or fattening for slaughter. Animal protection groups celebrated the ban as a milestone for animal welfare after they had campaigned for more than 50 years to bring the trade to an end.
The ruling Conservative party first proposed the ban in 2017 and promoted it as a benefit of Brexit since EU trade rules prevent member states from banning live exports to other countries in the bloc.
Animal protection groups have urged the EU to halt livestock exports by sea after a report revealed around half of the approved carriers pose a high risk to the welfare of the animals and crew on board.
In the UK, the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Act will now head for royal assent before entering the law. The ban will prohibit the export of pigs, cattles, goats and horses for slaughter and aims to reduce animal suffering.
Compassion in World Farming describes live exports as a “horrific, unnecessary and archaic trade, which for decades has seen millions of animals crammed into vehicles on long, stressful journeys causing suffering, exhaustion and even death.”
The UK ban adds to the growing momentum around the world to improve animal welfare standards. Australia has committed to end the export of sheep by 2028, and, last year, a Brazilian court banned the export of live cattle from the country’s ports.
Protests at ports
Over several decades, animal protection groups have organized protests at UK ports to raise awareness of the suffering endured by animals on shipping vessels and led petitions calling on the UK government to end the trade.
Yvonne Birchall, secretary at Kent Action Against Live Exports (KAALE), comments: “For 29 years, KAALE and its supporters have demonstrated outside UK ports as live export shipments have been loaded on vessels bound for Europe. It has been truly heartbreaking to witness these animals crammed into trucks.”
“Whatever the weather, whatever the time of day, KAALE have attended these sailings, and our members are the last friendly faces millions of animals will have seen before being exported. We are delighted that the law will finally ban this cruel trade, and the people of Kent will no longer need to stand up in opposition to it.”
The legislation follows a 2020 consultation on ending live animal exports in which 87% of respondents agreed that livestock should not be exported for slaughter or fattening.
By Joshua Poole