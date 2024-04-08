Livestock carrier crisis: NGOs demand EU takes action to alleviate animal suffering at sea
08 Apr 2024 --- Animal protection groups are urging the EU to halt livestock exports by sea after a new report revealed around half of approved carriers pose a high risk to the welfare of the animals and crew on board and maritime traffic. In 2023, the European Commission adopted a proposal to revise its animal transport regulation, but NGOs insist the new rules would not improve the welfare of animals transported by sea.
According to the report from the Animal Welfare Foundation (AWF) in Germany and the environmental organization Robin des Bois in France, numerous livestock carriers permitted to load animals at EU ports are flying the flags of countries categorized as high risk (“black flag”) by the Paris Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Port State Control. Many more permitted vessels originate from medium-risk (“grey flag”) countries.
The NGOs demand that the EU, at the very least, comply with internationally binding standards on livestock carriers, ban vessels flying black and grey flags and only permit low-risk (“white flag”) vessels for animal transportation.
Only four of the 64 current EU-approved livestock carriers were originally built to transport animals. Many vessels formerly served as general cargo carriers, car carriers, reefers or container ships before they were deemed unsafe for these purposes.
Published images and a short film show animals confined to tight, overcrowded spaces, sometimes for weeks, exposed to heat, noise, rough seas, injury, disease and death onboard EU-approved carriers.
The Commission acknowledges that maritime disasters have been piling up — a spokesperson tells Food Ingredients First: “The sea tragedies we have witnessed have been among the decisive points for the new rules.”
However, the NGOs stress it has been three years since their first report alerted the Commission to the animal suffering onboard many carriers, and still no action has been taken.
“Over these three years, one thing has become even clearer: EU legislation must finally confront the brutal reality of live animal transport by sea and take action — no animal belongs on a ship, and it cannot and must not continue like this,” says AWF’s project lead Iris Baumgärtner.
Leaky regulation
The Commission spokesperson tells us that the revised rules will “improve the situation” of animals transported by sea by requiring the certification of transport operators, compliance with maritime safety standards and the obligation to have a veterinarian or animal welfare officer onboard during sea journeys.
For exports from the EU, operators must already ensure that EU rules for protecting animals during transport are respected until they arrive at their destination in the third country. The new rules would also require the same or equivalent standards for imported animals.
Although the NGOs support the Commission’s efforts in drafting the new regulation and acknowledge some improvements for other forms of animal transport, they are disappointed by the new rules for livestock carriers.
Tea Dronjič, an advisor on animal welfare during transport and slaughtering, tells Food Ingredients First: “The revision proposal foresees the approval of white and grey flagged vessels, which is not sufficient to exclude low-performing vessels from the trade.”
“The Commission also foresees that the journey time of the animals transported by sea is equal to zero, meaning the time the animals spend on the sea part of the journey does not count as transport time — this will allow extremely long transport of EU animals by dangerous vessels.”
The Commission’s proposal reads: “Provided that animals on board of sea vessels such as livestock vessels, container vessels and roll-on-roll-off vessels have sufficient space to be able to lie down and rest, have feed and water in sufficient amounts and at appropriate intervals, the time spent at sea should not be counted as journey time.” Animals International
Meanwhile, Dronjič points out that a veterinarian on livestock carriers would only be required on the first journey. If the veterinarian approves the vessel, the transporter can then employ an animal welfare officer for all remaining journeys.
“Even though the veterinarians can receive information on the outcome of inspections of port state controls, there is no obligation to not approve vessels that have a number of deficiencies,” she says.
“Also, the transporter will employ the animal welfare officer and, therefore, it is likely their objectivity could be compromised.”
Science ignored
The NGOs also accuse the Commission of ignoring EU science in the revised regulation. European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) reports have concluded that there is a lack of scientific research on the welfare of animals transported by sea vessels, while transport by sea has more hazards than road transport.
In 2022, EFSA stated in its report on the welfare of cattle during transport: “Among the additional hazards and concerns for animal welfare [compared to road transport] are microclimatic conditions during the waiting time in ports and the journey, motion arising from sea conditions and post-journey handling.”
The Commission spokesperson claims the new rules for animal transport are based on EFSA scientific reports, as well as regular audits of the competent authorities, the European Parliament’s ANIT investigative committee’s recommendations and stakeholders’ inputs.
Freezing out cruelty
Ultimately, the NGOs urge EU policymakers to transition to a meat and carcass trade, which they argue makes more economic sense while alleviating animal suffering.
“There is no economic imperative for live export — it’s needless cruelty: there is neither a cultural or religious reason why animals cannot be slaughtered in their country of origin and exported as carcasses. Many countries already import frozen or chilled meat,” Baumgärtner tells Food Ingredients First.
“For a transitional period, the Commission should introduce legal requirements for vessel approval according to the Irish legislation.”
Irish rules require livestock carriers to fly the flag of a country listed as low risk (“white flag”) and have statutory certificates issued by a Recognised Organization with a “high” performance level. They must also be operated by a company with a performance level not listed as “low” or “very low,” according to the Paris MoU.
The Commission spokesperson tells us: “The implementation of the EU legislation, and in particular the approval of livestock vessels, is a responsibility of the competent authorities in the member states, following official checks of compliance with requirements provided in Council Regulation.”
“The competent authorities of member states are regularly audited by Commission services. When non-compliances of competent authorities’ activities with EU law are found, the Commission issues recommendations to the concerned member state and monitors corrective actions.”
The Commission’s animal transport proposal is receiving public comments on the “Have Your Say” portal until April 12, 2024.
By Joshua Poole