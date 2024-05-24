Tirlán webinar preview: “Oats bring texture, nutrition and clean label appeal to beverage formulations”
24 May 2024 --- In recent years, the plant-based beverage scene has experienced significant growth and diversification driven by various factors such as health consciousness and environmental concerns. According to Tirlán, health is the primary driver for the consumption of alt-dairy milks, followed closely by taste.
“There is a clear demand from consumers for more flavored drinks within the category,” says Kevin Honan, head of market research and insights, speaking to Food Ingredients First ahead of its June 4 webinar.
Meanwhile, Yvonne Bellanti, the company’s category manager for plants, predicts that the plant-based beverage scene will continue to thrive, with health and taste being paramount considerations.
“Consumers can expect to see more nutritious, tasty beverages with a variety of flavors.”
Additionally, she foresees changes in consumption patterns, with a wide range of plant-based options available in every drink type, including meal replacements, breakfast drinks and snack drinks/smoothies prominently featured in the chilled supermarket aisle.
“Indulgent beverages, such as plant-based liqueurs, are also expected to gain popularity.”
Underscoring wider usage
Honan highlights the current usage patterns of oat milks primarily with cereal, in coffee, smoothies and protein shakes. He suggests that opportunities remain for growth in these areas and for encouraging wider usage in cooking and baking applications.
“This indicates a shift toward integrating plant-based alternatives into various aspects of consumers’ daily lives beyond just beverage consumption.”
The rising popularity of oats in recent years can be attributed to several factors. These include health-related claims such as “natural” and “digestive health,” which are the key drivers for selecting dairy alternatives.
Avril Collins, ingredients marketing manager at Tirlán, emphasizes that clean label is “more important than ever” in plant-based beverages. Consumers seek shorter ingredient lists comprising simple and familiar ingredients. “Oats, being a well-known and natural ingredient, fulfill this criterion, making them a preferred choice for consumers.”
Oats are recognized for their natural appeal and nutritional value, notably as a prime source of dietary fiber and beta-glucans, which are crucial for digestive and heart health.
“Digestive” and “immune health” are significant health claims for consumers, with many falling short of their daily fiber intake. Oats offer a practical solution to bridge this nutritional gap and provide the desired health benefits.
Sensory satisfaction
Bellanti says that “overall, oats bring a combination of creamy texture, nutritional value, subtle flavor, versatility and clean label appeal to beverage formulations.”
Whether used as a dairy alternative in oat milk or as an ingredient in smoothies and specialty coffee drinks, oats contribute to the overall quality and appeal of the final product.
Oats have a naturally creamy texture when blended with water, making them an “excellent base” for beverages like oat milk, as the “creamy” consistency can enhance the mouthfeel of such beverages, providing a satisfying drinking experience.
Incorporating oats into beverages adds nutritional value, making them a healthier option compared to some traditional beverages. Oats are particularly known for their high fiber content, which can promote digestive health and contribute to a feeling of fullness.
Oats also have a mild, slightly sweet flavor that blends well with other ingredients without overpowering them. This makes oats a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of beverage formulations without dominating the flavor profile.
Oats contain natural starches that can help create a frothy texture when blended or steamed, making them suitable for use in specialty coffee drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. This foaming property adds to the overall appeal of oat-based beverages.
Consumers are increasingly seeking products with simple and recognizable ingredients, and oats fit well within this trend.
Sensory satisfaction is crucial in plant-based beverages due to its direct impact on consumer acceptance and enjoyment of the product.
According to Bellanti, taste and texture remain primary drivers for consumers’ purchasing and consumption of plant-based foods and beverages.
Beyond breakfast
In the wider market landscape, oats are experiencing a rise in popularity and are being explored across various sectors beyond traditional breakfast cereals. According to Bellanti, there are plenty of unexplored possibilities, such as incorporating oats into dairy or plant-based hybrids.
“This opens up opportunities for innovation in product development and differentiation,” she says. “Additionally, there is room for growth in indulgent applications such as oat ice creams, desserts and confectionery, catering to consumers seeking ‘better for you, not best for you” options.
Furthermore, there is an emerging trend of savory recipes for oats, including porridges and overnight oats, which are becoming more relevant for more eating occasions. Oats are also ideal for snacks, bars, and nutritious beverages, providing convenient on-the-go options for busy consumers.
Notably, oats can be used in combination with other plant-based ingredients. “Plant-based products with different sources of plants can give a balanced nutritional profile, good protein digestibility and nice taste profiles,” underscores Bellanti, adding that Tirlán is innovating to create ingredients to meet the needs of today’s complex plant-based formulations.
“We are continuing to expand our oat ingredients offering to meet different taste and texture requirements,” she says.
You can register for Tirlán’s forthcoming webinar here.
By Elizabeth Green