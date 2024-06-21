Rubix Foods: “The era of food influencers” and how viral trends inspire flavor-driven limited offerings
21 Jun 2024 --- Traditionally, restaurants have utilized influencers to increase brand awareness and promote new menu items and limited-time offerings (LTOs). However, Rubix Foods, a US-based culinary and food science-focused provider, believes that influencers can be the so-called “secret sauce” to inform menu items during the conception process and before they’re rolled out to customers.
Influencers resonate with Gen Z and according to Rubix Foods, nearly half of Gen Z has made a purchase decision based on influencer recommendations.
This strong connection comes from the trust and understanding influencers have with their followers. By tapping into these insights early in the menu development process, restaurants can craft offerings that anticipate consumer expectations, making every new item a potential favorite.
Food Ingredients First speaks with Shannon O’Shields, VP of marketing at the company, who delves into LTOs and trending flavors on menus.
“Firstly, we know that driving traffic is a priority for operators as 87% of restaurants call it a major challenge. But what’s interesting is how operators are approaching that challenge, shifting their focus away from customer retention strategies — like loyalty programs — toward brand awareness campaigns to drive new traffic. One of the most effective ways for restaurants to do this is by offering LTOs.”
Influencers inspire
According to O’Shields, testing new “buzzy” flavor concepts for a limited time presents a low-risk, high-visibility opportunity for restaurants. Influencers cannot only help promote new menu items but also help inform the concepts themselves.
“Influencers have a strong connection to their following and often provoke meaningful conversations about preferences. Simply scrolling through the comment section can inform menu strategies by providing an unfiltered look into what’s driving the most conversation.”
“And it’s not just all talk,” shares O’Shields, “influencers drive action, too. Nearly half of Gen Z consumers have made a purchase decision based on an influencer recommendation.”
Standout flavors
Rubix Foods is observing more adventurous flavor profiles and O’Shields believes the appeal for spicy concepts has reached its peak.
“It’s not enough to just be hot anymore. Consumers are demanding a bit more complexity and depth to those spicy profiles, and that’s carved out a unique space for global flavors even on the most traditional menus. We expect to see this trend grow as Gen Z, one of the most culturally diverse generations, continues to blend their heritage and cultural curiosity with traditional menu favorites like fried chicken, pizza, French fries and sauces.”
Flavors inspired by Japanese, Korean, Peruvian and Mediterranean cuisines are starting to be paired with these familiar formats, allowing consumers to experience the best of both worlds. For operators, this means creating menu strategies built around offering more flavor-driven LTOs, she explains.
“By introducing these new flavor profiles in unique but approachable ways, restaurants can take advantage of more viral trends that drive new traffic without disrupting their operations,” notes O’Shields, adding that the flavor evolution we’re seeing on menus is a direct correlation to our growing connection to social media.
Commenting on new flavor trends, O’Shields points to pimento cheese, sharing how it is “a great example of how brands can leverage multiple macro trends to develop an unexpected menu star.”
“At first glance, something like pimento cheese could seem too niche or even polarizing, but in reality, it checks so many of the consumer-affinity boxes: it’s a regional flavor, a comfort food, indulgent and cheesy. When we develop concepts for operators, we are assessing flavors across a spectrum of developing themes and monitoring their growth in adoption: ‘At what pace are they growing, at what scale, on what stage and with which audience?’”
When a flavor starts to check numerous boxes within those macro trends, restaurants slowly remove the risk associated with taking it to mainstream menus, she adds. “Some of the new macro trends we’re seeing gain momentum are flavored fries, Asian flavors, snacking, tropical flavors, functional ingredients, pickles/pickled flavors and global mashups.”
Viral food exposure
O’Shields further underscores the cultural magnetism of food influencers and how this content is changing the way consumers discover, crave and select their food experiences.
Two in five Gen Z consumers credit social media as a major source of discovery for the latest food trends, with 85% reporting that social media influences their purchasing decisions.
According to Rubix Foods, food and beverage is the top influencer content category among all consumers. Sixty-one percent of Gen Z see TikTok as the hub for food influencer content, with more than 231.6 million videos posted under #FoodReview.
This growing exposure and virality of food content has given influencers a credible voice when it comes to food, flavor and restaurant recommendations, says O’Shields. “But we believe the next generation of food influencers will be much more than that; we see huge potential in leveraging these trusted advisors much earlier in the marketing process, using them to inform and develop concepts based on the collective needs and desires of their communities.”
Gen Z appeal
Notably, the Gen Z demographic is one of the most diverse generations in history, with 22% having at least one immigrant parent, flags O’Shields.
“Their enthusiasm and exploration of inception-level sauces, flavors and spices suggest that they aren’t just adopting trends, but setting them, too. Moreover, 26% of Gen Z consumers learn about new food concepts from social media influencers and 83% of Gen Z consumers report that they are excited by new food and beverage trends.”
O’Shields believes this growing exposure to new and exotic flavors presents a challenge to mainstream operators adding pressure to expand their offerings and adjust menu strategies to feed the needs of this flavor-curious consumer base.
“But it’s a bet that may pay out since 44% of Gen Z consumers say they love trying new foods — the more unique, the better — and 76% admit to ‘treating themselves’ to a food-related experience weekly,” she concludes.
By Elizabeth Green