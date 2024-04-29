Tapping into taste: Functionality & authenticity in ready meals carry weight for curious consumers
29 Apr 2024 --- Claims and labeling terms in ready meals are often put under a microscope by inquisitive consumers who want to get “more bang for their buck.” Food Ingredients First and The World of Food Ingredients explore the fast-moving ready meals space and speak to ingredient suppliers about trends and consumer desire for premium and authentic restaurant quality meals.
According to Soumi Ray, manager of savory, global applications at Ingredion, consumers today are willing to “pay a premium for new and exotic flavors featuring jalapeno, lemongrass, ginger and lentils, that replicate meals from restaurants.
However, she highlights that this demand for enjoyment is needed “at a lower cost.”
Functional value
Salt and sugar reduction also continues to be important in ready meals, driven largely by regulation and heightened consumer awareness of health and well-being. Ingredion says it keeps this at the forefront while developing solutions for its customers.
Not only this, but consumers are seeking taste and functional value such as organic, clean label and healthy options, while the demand for solutions such as “free from,” “vegan,” “gluten-free,” and “fiber-rich” is rising, remarks Ray.
She says that Ingredion “frequently receives requests to ‘plantify’ existing sauces and soup bases integral to a ready meal.
“For instance, beyond merely substituting chicken with plant-based alternatives in dishes like Chicken Alfredo, they now desire vegan Alfredo sauce.”
Claims that boast naturality and sustainability are also interlinked with plant-based and caring for the planet. “These claims are no longer optional,” continues Ray, “they have become table stakes.”
Moreover, consumers are willing to pay a premium for products featuring natural, wholesome ingredients, often associated with better health.
“Equally vital is our planet’s well-being. There is an enhanced focus on responsible sourcing, regenerative agriculture, decarbonization, and innovative packaging solutions. The food industry, overall, is going through a transformation driven by consumer demand and environmental imperatives,” she explains.
Authenticity on the table
Also speaking with us on the topic of ready meals, Chris Randle-Bissell, development chef at Mane, says he has observed a growing significance for consumers and developers of retail ready meal products in highlighting the authenticity of ingredients on the pack.
“Terms such as ‘British Chicken’ or ‘Sicilian Lemon’ can carry weight for consumers who are increasingly curious about the ingredients in their food,” he says.
“Retailers strive to incorporate regional or locally sourced ingredients into their products, although this may not always be feasible due to cost or availability constraints.”
Randle-Bissell has noticed that more consumers are actively looking at ingredient lists on packaging or seeking out authentic and locally sourced ingredients in the foods they are consuming.
“As consumers are shifting toward healthier lifestyles, plus they’re experiencing increased exposure to cookery programs and celebrity chefs launching food products, they increasingly look for ready meals with genuine, authentic ingredients,” he comments.
Chef Charlie Baggs, executive chef and founder of Charlie Baggs Culinary Innovations, a US-based product development consultancy firm, also agrees that the authenticity of a ready meals product is crucial to its success.
“In Szechuan cuisine, for instance, the red peppercorn is used to give you that numbing, spicy effect. You cannot substitute for that ingredient because there’s a specific function tied to it,” he says.
By Elizabeth Green