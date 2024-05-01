Synergy Flavours taps gin and tequila flavors with latest range targeting adult beverages
01 May 2024 --- Synergy Flavours has launched a new range of gin and tequila flavors, suitable for both alcoholic and low- and no-alcohol products. They were created from detailed analytical insights and are part of Synergy’s growing spirit flavors portfolio.
The gin range features six new gin flavorings, a complete negroni cocktail flavoring, and a crème de mure flavoring for gin bramble cocktails.
Speaking to Food Ingredients First, Paola Bassi, marketing director of Europe for Synergy Flavours, says gin and tequila have always been popular spirits, both on-trade in bars and restaurants and also off-trade in supermarkets.
“Our gin and tequila flavor ranges are driven by a growing consumer interest in gin and tequila-based beverages and cocktails in both the alcohol and low- and no-alcohol space.”
Innovation at Synergy is market-driven, as we support manufacturers in developing flavors for products that tap into current and upcoming trends, she notes. “For example, part of our new gin flavor offering includes a crème de mûre flavor for crafting gin bramble cocktails, as we can see that berry flavors such as strawberry, red raspberry, and blackberry are consistently used across gin product launches, which shows a real consumer thirst for these flavors.”
In tequila, Bassi sees that margarita flavors continue to dominate European product launches. In light of this, Synergy developed a complete margarita flavor to help manufacturers appeal to this market, she tells us.
Cutting back on alcohol
Increasingly, consumers are making a conscious decision to reduce their alcohol consumption, with many going teetotal.
For manufacturers innovating in this space, the key to winning over this growing audience and developing new beverages that appeal is to understand why these consumers have taken steps to reduce their consumption in the first place, remarks Bassi.
“For example, if consumers are cutting back on alcohol for health reasons, they’re less likely to be interested in a sugary beverage, as that negates the benefits of reducing their alcohol consumption. Where this is the case, manufacturers should consider using sweetness modulators, which help to increase the sweetness in a product without the need to add more sugar.”
“Equally, manufacturers can also consider using ingredients and flavors that are associated with other health benefits as well, to position a beverage as more functional and therefore a more inviting alternative to alcohol.”
For example, ginger has a perceived link to gut health, which is a growing area of consumer interest, and it also provides a spicy kick. “So, it can be a great addition to a low- and no-alcohol beverage that appeals to health-focused consumers, with the added bonus that it offers a more complex taste experience than a typical soft drink,” she adds.
Botanicals pairings
Synergy observes that botanical and herb flavors are a mainstay in alcohol flavors as they can add real complexity to a beverage product — whether that’s an alcoholic drink, or a low- and no-alcohol drink that has been formulated to replicate alcohol taste.
For example, elderflower is well established in the beverage space, and we see lots of premium soft drinks and no-alcohol cocktails feature this flavor. “Recently, we’re also seeing increased consumer interest in cocktails and mocktails that incorporate other botanicals, such as basil, which is used to create a gin basil smash,” explains Bassi.
“As consumers maintain a growing interest in the low- and no-alcohol space, we expect to see more innovation using fragrant botanicals as manufacturers seek new ways to develop beverages with complex flavors or innovate with botanical twists on classic flavors. For example, as part of our tequila range, we developed a Paloma cocktail concept by using one of our new tequila flavors alongside gentian extract, which provides fresh and bittersweet notes and also layering capsicum flavoring for a spicy kick.”
Analyzing aroma compounds
To develop the gin flavorings, Synergy analyzed four gins using Gas Chromatography — Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) and Gas Chromatography with Flame Ionisation Detection (GC-FID) to identify and quantify their key aroma compounds.
The insight gathered was put to use by Synergy’s expert flavorists to develop the new range. Each flavoring and its corresponding aromas are mapped out on a flavor descriptor chart, which enables customers to select the right flavoring depending on the desired profile. The negroni and crème de mure flavorings were based on bar-quality negroni and gin bramble cocktails developed by the application team, allowing Synergy to replicate the complex aromas in a single flavoring.
The tequila range offers two tequila flavorings to help manufacturers develop authentic tequila cocktails, plus a complete margarita flavoring. As with the gin cocktail flavorings, the margarita flavoring was developed based on a premium margarita cocktail created by Synergy’s application team. This flavoring layers the floral notes of tequila with the sour notes of Persian lime to offer a complete and balanced flavor. Also part of the range is a triple-sec flavoring, which can be used to accompany the margarita flavoring to deliver the desired level of orange notes in a cocktail.
Both flavor ranges result from Synergy’s extensive analysis of spirit flavor profiles, allowing manufacturers to deliver authentic gin and tequila flavors in beverages.
These flavors can be used either by themselves or in conjunction with other Synergy flavors and extracts, as demonstrated with Synergy’s Paloma application concept, which combines the new tequila flavor with grapefruit, gentian extract, and capsicum flavoring, to mimic the complex flavors that consumers expect from premium cocktails.
To gin, tequila and beyond
Following the company’s launch of whiskey flavors last December, Synergy’s whiskey flavor range has already expanded with a new 95:5 flavor that allows manufacturers to declare natural whiskey flavoring in a product. The whiskey, gin, and tequila flavorings are now available in Europe, and more spirit flavors will be unveiled later this year.
“There is no shortage of popular and trending spirits on the market, so there is some exciting innovation in the pipeline, and we have plans to expand our range further in the coming months with new flavors and concepts,” concludes Bassi. “Watch this space.”
By Elizabeth Green