Symrise expands Beijing R&D hub to boost F&B innovation and market reach in North China
19 Aug 2024 --- Symrise has opened a new food and beverage lab facility in Beijing, China, investing €1.5 million (US$1.6 million) to serve the area’s dynamic and rapidly growing consumer base.
The location is also expected to enhance the R&D capabilities, customer proximity and market presence in North China.
Catering to the region’s preferences
China has diverse and evolving tastes, which are largely driven by a rising middle-class demographic and increasing urbanization, leading to stronger demand for beverages, dairy, culinary and snacks.
By expanding its presence in the country, Symrise can cater to local preferences and swiftly respond to market trends more efficiently.
The 800 sqm facility in Beijing covers 250 sqm of office space, 400 sqm of advanced laboratory areas and 150 sqm of administration rooms.
The labs include specialized zones for beverage and dairy creation, application, savory creation, snacks and seasonings, each equipped with workstations and evaluation rooms.
This enables Symrise to develop products tailored to the market. It can also provide comprehensive and quick support to customers in the region, ensuring timely and efficient service.
A key market
The facility also adds further resources to the company’s main lab in Shanghai, ensuring continuous support and resource optimization.
“As a logical consequence, we have expanded our Beijing site to significantly enhance our R&D capabilities,” says Walter Ribeiro, global president of F&B at Symrise.
“With a focus on customer proximity and technical excellence, this facility will serve as a vital hub for innovation and customer collaboration.”
“This strategic positioning enhances our ability to innovate and introduce new products tailored to Chinese consumers,” adds Robert Marti, VP North Asia, Food & Beverage at Symrise.
“It also strengthens our engagements with local food and beverage producers. As we continue to develop and optimize our offerings, both our customers and consumers will benefit from a broader range of high-quality products, leading to increased satisfaction and loyalty in this key region.”
Symrise sees itself as “well-positioned to drive growth and deliver superior products across various categories.”
It anticipates this facility will enhance its current offerings and open market opportunities, solidifying its presence in Northern China and beyond.