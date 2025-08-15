Bonsucro on unlocking tangible benefits with sustainable sugarcane practices
US President Donald Trump’s recent push to switch corn syrup for cane sugar in Coca-Cola formulations has drawn worldwide attention. However, beyond the nostalgia and taste debate, the ingredient swap opens up an opportunity to explore how the move impacts sustainable agriculture, farm incomes, and water use, according to Bonsucro, a global sustainability platform and standard for sugarcane.
Processing each ton of sugarcane releases 26.5 kg CO2 equivalent into the atmosphere, producing 241 kg of CO2 equivalent for each ton of sugar produced.
As the global market for sustainable sugar grows, the organization notes that certified sustainable sugarcane has led to 19% higher wages for workers, 17% lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and 41% better water efficiency on certified farms.
Norma Tregurtha, director of Engagement and Markets at Bonsucro, sees the Coca-Cola cane sugar switch as a great opportunity to “highlight the sustainability story of cane sugar. This is because the global sugarcane industry is transitioning toward more sustainable practices, with the market demanding better practices and buying increasing volumes of Bonsucro certified sustainable sugar,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“As climate change intensifies risks across the supply chain, from lower yields to increasing costs, sourcing sustainably produced sugarcane can help mitigate these risks, secure long-term supply, and drive progress for farmers and their communities,” she says. This shift could potentially have a number of positive impacts, provided a commitment to sustainable procurement accompanies it.
Brands “reshaping” agriculture
When major brands consider their sourcing strategies and reformulation decisions, they’re changing procurement processes and recipes and potentially “reshaping agricultural systems,” underscores Tregurtha.
AI-powered plant breeding start-up Avalo to develop low-nitrogen and low-water sugarcane for its beverages.Earlier this year, Coca-Cola partnered with
She emphasizes that such initiatives can “lead the way by setting high social and environmental standards for sugarcane sourcing and requiring Bonsucro certified sustainable sugar.” The market signal incentivizes producers to invest in sustainability to meet those thresholds.
“Many Bonsucro buyer members also invest directly in their sourcing origins, funding technical assistance to support improvements related to climate-resilient farming practices or decent work practices.”
Climate change and sustainable sourcing
As climate change escalates risks in the supply chain, sourcing sustainably produced sugarcane is said to help mitigate these challenges, ensuring long-term supply and benefiting farmers and communities.
“Bonsucro offers a pathway for the sustainable sourcing of sugarcane through its Production Standard, a globally recognized framework for sugarcane production that sets out social and environmental criteria for farmers and mills to certify their practices as sustainable,” says Tregurtha. Sustainable sourcing leads to tangible and quantifiable impacts beyond the simple product.
Workers on certified farms earn 13% more than the minimum wage, experience improved safety, and certified farms cut GHG emissions by 14%, use 42% less water, and reduce fertilizer use by 11%, supporting both environmental and social progress.
A spike in transparency demands is also driving US and UK brands to rethink their sourcing strategies as “consumer pressure and regulatory change converge,” she continues.
“Ultimately, they need to show their stakeholders and consumers that they are contributing toward reduced environmental impacts, more resilient supply chains, and improved worker livelihoods. Brands that do this are more likely to build trust, ensure compliance, and unlock long-term sustainability benefits across their supply chains.”
For global companies, she explains that this requires investment in tools and partnerships, making independent certification standards like Bonsucro essential for verifying sustainability claims and impacts.
However, scaling sustainable sugar production faces challenges such as certification costs for smallholder farmers, complex supply chains, and limited technical support in some regions, notes Tregurtha. Industry members can help by fostering long-term, “transformational” relationships that drive social and environmental sustainability and growth for all stakeholders.
Beyond “box-ticking” and compliance
For widespread agriculture stakeholder benefits, companies must move “beyond box-ticking and compliance” and put sustainability, in particular sourcing, at the core of their strategy, asserts Tregurtha.
“At Bonsucro, we firmly believe that collaboration and partnerships are central to long-term success, and companies have a role to play there too to build trust and long-term relationships with suppliers. We also believe in the power of data and the notion that ‘if you can’t measure, you can’t manage it.’”
With over 300 indicators covering social and environmental criteria, the organization’s metric-based production standard and climate tools help producers track progress, enabling companies to meet market demands for evidence-based impact.
For companies aiming to shift toward sustainability, Tregurtha believes the focus should be on transforming supply chains, not just changing ingredients. Bonsucro supports this by convening stakeholders for positive change through collaboration.
Sustainability at a crossroads?
Tregurtha shares that the discourse in many sustainability circles is that sustainability is “at a crossroads,” with increasing global demand for food and fuel contrasting with the pressures of climate change, biodiversity loss, and social inequity. This is forcing a rethink of production and sourcing strategies for commodities like sugarcane.
“Climate-smart agriculture, such as efficient irrigation and regenerative agriculture practices, as well as a growing interest in low-carbon supply chains, using sugarcane as a source of renewable energy, are emerging as long-term solutions.”
Investment in data, risk mapping, and scalable solutions is key, but creating a “resilient, inclusive, and regenerative” system requires the right balance of policy, partnerships, and innovation, she concludes.