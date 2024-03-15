Survey finds German and Austrian consumers keen on cultivated meat
15 Mar 2024 --- Recent surveys conducted in Germany and Austria reveal nearly two-thirds of people believe consumers should have the choice to eat cultivated meat once it gets the green light from regulators.
This insight comes from research commissioned by the Good Food Institute Europe and carried out by YouGov. The data highlights that 65% of Germans and 63% of Austrians are in favor of making cultivated meat available on the market once it is deemed safe and nutritious by the government.
Ivo Rzegotta, senior public affairs manager at the Good Food Institute Europe, tells Food Ingredients First: “Cultivated meat must go through food regulatory processes before it will be available in the EU and this will be crucial to ensuring consumers can feel confident in eating it.”
Exploring public attitudes
The comprehensive survey, sampling 2,105 individuals in Germany and 1,026 in Austria, offers insights into public perceptions of cultivated meat and alternative food products. A large portion of respondents showed openness to trying cultivated meat, particularly among flexitarians, indicating a shift toward more sustainable eating habits.
Additionally, the findings suggest a growing interest in plant-based dietary options, with nearly half of the surveyed population expressing a desire to reduce animal product consumption in favor of plant-based alternatives.
Nevertheless, Rzegotta warns that as cultivated meat nears commercialization, misinformation is increasing, which could make consumers more hesitant.
“It’s important that these discussions take place, but they need to be informed by evidence so the public has access to factual information about the environmental, public health and food security benefits of cultivated meat,” he says.
Promoting domestic production
The survey further uncovers a consensus on the production of cultivated meat within Germany and Austria, with 66% of the participants advocating for domestic production to enhance national economic benefits.
Cultivated meat offers an alternative to traditional meat derived from animals, promising a reduction in the environmental footprint associated with livestock farming and aligning with the growing consumer demand for sustainable food choices.
“Germany is the largest retail market for plant-based food in Europe and many companies here are already evolving to reflect changing consumer preferences. As well as newly established start-ups developing innovative products, we have seen established conventional meat companies such as Rügenwalder Mühle starting to sell plant-based products,” says Rzegotta.
“Austria has a much smaller plant-based market, but our polling shows there is a clear demand in both countries and huge potential for businesses choosing to enter this space.”
Calling for supportive policies
According to the survey, nearly half of the participants call for governmental support in facilitating farmers to diversify into plant-based food production and encourage research into sustainable food technologies.
“Businesses need supportive policies from governments to develop affordable and sustainable products. One measure would be reducing the current high VAT rates that apply to plant-based milk in both countries and bringing them down to the reduced rate that already applies to cow’s milk — something our polling reflects strong public support for,” adds Rzegotta.
The discussion around cultivated meat gains additional context in light of Italy’s recent legislative efforts to ban its production and sale — a move that faced criticism for potentially breaching the EU’s technical regulations information system transparency directive.
The topic surfaced again this year as the US state of Florida approved a bill to ban the sale and manufacture of cultivated meat.
By Sichong Wang