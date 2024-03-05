Florida legislature approves bill banning sales and manufacturing of lab-grown meat
05 Mar 2024 --- The Florida Legislature has approved a bill that will see the state ban the sale and manufacture of lab-grown, or “cultivated,” meat. The bill, championed by Senator Jay Collins of Tampa, was approved by the Republican-controlled Senate following endorsement from Governor Ron DeSantis.
Lab-grown meat, defined under the bill as “any meat or food product produced from cultured animal cells,” will now be classified as a second-degree misdemeanor for those who manufacture for sale, sell, hold or offer for sale, or distribute within the state.
Violators could face a fine of US$1,000, and businesses found in violation may see their licenses suspended.
Governor DeSantis, expressing his disdain for what he terms “fake meat,” underscored the state’s stance at a press conference earlier, signaling a clear preference for traditionally sourced meat.
The legislation forms part of a broader Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services bill that has garnered national attention, placing Florida alongside other states, including Arizona and Tennessee, where similar measures against lab-grown meat are being considered.
Legislative engagement across US
Across the country, legislative bodies are actively engaging in the regulation of alternative meat and protein sources. Florida positions itself at the forefront of a national debate on the future of food production, balancing technological advances with consumer health and environmental considerations.
In a similar vein, the West Virginia House of Delegates has taken steps to ensure transparency in food labeling, particularly for alternative protein products. Legislation there now requires that plant-based, fungi-based, insect-based and cultivated food items be clearly labeled with terms such as “imitation,” “analog,” or “meatless.”
Texas, too, has shown interest in the regulation of alternative proteins, having approved a cultured meat labeling law last year.
Meanwhile, Alabama’s Senate has recently approved a bill that seeks to prohibit the production and sale of cultivated proteins. As this legislation advances to the House of Representatives, it could influence the state’s stance on plant-based products.
International landscape
The recent actions of the US government stand in contrast to those of states. Last summer, both the United States Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration granted approval to two companies, Upside Foods and GOOD Meat, to commercially distribute lab-grown chicken within the US.
Internationally, Israel and Singapore have also given the green light for commercial cell-based meat for human consumption, paving the way for new markets in cellular agriculture and promoting environmentally sustainable food production.
However, last winter, the Italian government’s decision to ban cultured meat production and sales marked a pushback against cellular agriculture. While such bans are gaining momentum, they risk leaving countries behind in the future of food innovation.
By Sichong Wang