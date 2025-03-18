Sugar and salt survey finds popular UK snacks exceed healthy daily recommended levels
Action on Sugar and Salt (AoS), a non-profit organization working to improve population health and food environments through food and drink nutritional research, has raised concerns over the excessive salt and sugars in popular snacks. The body is raising the alarm ahead of the UK government’s upcoming advertising restrictions, which will come into force in October.
A new report points to the “missed opportunity for brands who haven’t complied with salt and sugar reduction targets,” highlighting that many savory snacks on supermarket shelves do not meet the government’s “healthier” criteria.
The AoS analysis examined over 1,200 crisps, nuts, and popcorn snacks.
It found that 77% of crisps, 56% of nuts, and 88% of popcorn would be scored “less healthy” under the government’s guidelines — which would mean they would be restricted from being advertised on TV and online before 9 p.m. from October 2025.
Late last year, the UK government backed a new law introducing robust guidelines as part of a crackdown on childhood obesity. From October, commercials featuring junk food or unhealthy food will only be allowed on television past the 9pm watershed. The restrictions also include a ban on paid online junk food adverts to reduce children’s excessive exposure to foods high in fat, sugar, or salt.
According to AoS, 27% of all ready-to-eat popcorn products exceed the government’s voluntary maximum salt targets, while 42% of the popcorn surveyed would also receive a red warning label for total sugars.
Morrisons Market Street Toffee Flavour Popcorn contains 59.1 g of sugar per 100 g, which exceeds the recommended maximum daily limit for a child.
Nuts & crips
One in three crisp (potato chips) requires a high (red) salt warning label on the front of the pack.
Meanwhile, plain nuts are naturally low in salt, but many flavored varieties fail to meet healthier standards.
Nearly a quarter of flavored nuts exceed salt targets.
Sugar levels are also “concerning,” says AoS. The data presents a wide variation in nutrition content, showing that some companies are reformulating with less sugar and salt while others are not.
UK’s hidden salt and sugar crisis
Some experts believe the findings show that there is scope to reduce sugar and salt much further, and while some manufacturers and brands are making improvements, many are “not incentivized to improve their products.”
Various nutrition and health experts have reacted to the latest AoS study and renewed calls for the industry to do more to cut sugar and salt.
Sonia Pombo, head of impact and research at AoS, says: “It’s clear that voluntary efforts to improve food nutrition have largely fallen short. Yet this isn’t about feasibility, as some companies have already shown that reformulation is possible. It’s about time the government gets tough with companies and implements mandatory targets with strong enforcement. Without this, the UK’s hidden salt and sugar crisis will persist, putting consumers at risk and disadvantaging responsible brands in an uneven marketplace.”
“The public doesn’t believe companies will produce healthier food without government regulation, and they’re currently being proved right,” adds Kate Howard, campaign coordinator for Recipe for Change.
Meanwhile, Dr. Pauline Swift, chair of Blood Pressure UK, flags that excess salt, often hidden in everyday foods, raises blood pressure, which is the leading cause of strokes, heart, and kidney disease. These conditions can be avoided with healthier diets.
“Without urgent action to cut both salt and sugar levels, we’re gambling with lives. The government must step up with enforceable targets to protect public health,” she says.