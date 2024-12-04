Health experts welcome UK’s “long overdue” junk food advertising ban to curb obesity in children
Health officials and nutritionists have welcomed the UK government’s crackdown on junk food advertising following a new law set out yesterday, which details more robust guidelines set to be enforced from October 2025. The measures are aimed at reducing childhood obesity rates.
Britain’s move to get tougher on advertising surrounding unhealthy F&B by introducing restrictions is seen as long overdue by many. Organizations like the UK’s Obesity Health Alliance are pleased to see tougher action on advertising and have criticized the industry for previously pushing back on tightening up regulations.
But yesterday’s announcement laid out how ads on television will only be allowed past the 9 pm watershed from October 2025. The restrictions also include a ban on paid online junk food adverts to reduce children’s excessive exposure to many foods high in fat, sugar, or salt.
Confusion over categories
Advertising of classic junk food falls under the ban, but some breakfast cereals (including muesli and porridge), pitta bread snacks, crumpets, rice cakes, yogurts, fromage frais and tea and coffee with added sugar are also included in the restrictions.
This has caused a mixed reaction, with some health experts claiming their inclusion sends the wrong message and causes confusion. Many of these products contain important nutrient sources with just a small amount of sugar, salt or fat. They should not necessarily be classified as junk food.
“We strongly welcome the announcement of new advertising guidelines set to come into force in October 2025, marking a significant and long-overdue step toward prioritizing children’s health and giving healthier options the visibility they deserve. The Government has sent a clear message to the industry that the days of advertising unhealthy food to children on TV before 9 pm or any time online are over,” says Katharine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance.
“These new rules will ensure that junk food ads no longer appear before 9 pm or target children online during peak viewing times. This is a pivotal step in safeguarding children’s well-being and should mark the beginning of permanently eliminating the advertising of unhealthy food from our society.”
Junk food dominates childrens’ screens
NHS national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, reiterates how the NHS can support people who are obese to reach a healthier weight, but says, “We need to work with the rest of society to prevent people becoming overweight in the first place.”
“We welcome this proposed legislation and look forward to working with the government and partners to help protect the good health of future generations.”
However, Dr. Gunter Kuhnle, a nutrition and food science expert at the University of Reading, says the proposals are unhelpful.
“Some of these foods are probably very healthy — for instance, porridge or some non-sugar cereals.”
Health professionals claim that for far too long, sugary drinks, salty snacks, and other unhealthy products have been allowed to dominate children’s screens, which in turn shapes eating habits and purchasing decisions.
According to the Department of Health & Social Care, the measures are expected to remove 7.2 billion calories per year from UK children’s diets, preventing an estimated 20,000 cases of childhood obesity. Similarly, NHS data shows almost one in ten (9.2%) reception-aged children are obese, and, by age five, 23.7% of children have tooth decay because of excess sugar consumption.
Earlier this year, a House of Lords report called for a complete ban on junk food advertising.