Steakholder Foods collaborates with Taiwanese research institute for meat alternative innovation
24 May 2024 --- Steakholder Foods is partnering with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Taiwan to develop innovative meat alternatives tailored for Taiwanese cuisine, using the company’s advanced 3D-printing technology and plant-based ingredients.
The collaboration will develop and sell an array of food products and plant-based premixes tailored specifically to local tastes and empower the country to produce meat substitutes independently.
Company representatives say the products will be of higher quality and superior in texture and flavor compared to plant-based meat alternatives.
The partnership between Steakholder Foods and ITRI is a step toward reducing Taiwan’s dependence on the traditional meat supply chain. Additionally, it could improve food diversity and encourage sustainable consumption and production practices in the country.
“By combining our advanced 3D-printing technology with ITRI’s extensive research capabilities, we now have the ability to deliver a range of delicious plant-based food options that will help significantly reduce environmental footprint across Taiwan,” says Steakholder Foods’ CEO Arik Kaufman.
Food security contribution
For ITRI, an applied technology research institute, this collaboration holds an opportunity to contribute to food security.
“Aligning with Steakholder Foods allows us to extend the boundaries of food technology and sustainability in entirely new ways. Our collaborative efforts will pave the way for exciting advancements in Taiwan’s food industry, expanding our portfolio with new food products and categories, and ultimately contributing to solving food security and creating a healthier planet,” shares Shih-Chi Lee, deputy general director of ITRI Central Region Campus.
3D-printing landscape
The food-tech company is eyeing rapid expansion in the Taiwanese market. A crucial part of its strategy is selling its commercial-scale 3D-printer and premixes to partners. This development comes after the company’s recent foray into the US alternative protein industry in April 2024, when it rolled out two 3D-printed meat blends, SHMeat and SHFish, to formulate plant-based fish and steak offerings.
Stakeholder Foods unveiled the “world’s first” plant-based 3D-printed eel earlier this year, enabling it to imitate the intricate texture of eels by using precise layering and a unique blend of components in its proprietary 3D-printing process.
At the time of the launch, Kaufman had stated that such versatility could significantly boost profitability for food companies and help transition to more efficient and sustainable practices in the industry. The company has similar expectations from its new partnership, bolstered by regional consumer insights and local operations support.
By Anvisha Manral