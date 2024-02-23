Starbucks China introduces savory pork-flavored latte to celebrate Lunar New Year
23 Feb 2024 --- In a bold move to capture the essence of Chinese New Year celebrations, Starbucks has unveiled a new pork-flavored drink — the “Abundant Year Savory Latte” — which combines Dongpo Braised Pork Flavor Sauce with espresso and steamed milk, topped with extra pork sauce and garnished with pork breast meat.
Priced at 68 yuan (US$9.45), the latte, with rich flavors reminiscent of the classic Southern Yangtze Pork dish, offers customers a savory-sweet adventure during the festive season.
“At 25 Starbucks stores and bars, including its Reserve Roastery in Shanghai, consumers can indulge in the flavors of the season with special coffee products inspired by traditions,” says a statement from the company’s official WeChat article.
The drink, being marketed as “a tantalizing fusion to delight the palates,” is served with a drizzle of dark red sauce over the latte foam and a square slice of pork on a skewer adorning the mug rim.
Traditional festive flavors
In addition to the braised pork-flavored coffee, Starbucks has unveiled a variety of other products to mark the holiday season.
According to Starbucks’ WeChat article, the return of the Black Crispy Glutinous Latte draws inspiration from Tangyuan, a beloved Lantern Festival staple consisting of black sesame-filled rice balls.
“The essence of black sesame shines through in a luscious mousse that envelops the latte, delivering a delightful combination of sweetness and chewiness.”
Similarly, the Red Dates Rice Marqiato, inspired by a traditional Shaanxi dessert, blends the fragrant notes of red dates and glutinous rice into the coffee’s aroma.
Meanwhile, the Blessing-filled Almond Macchiato pays homage to the almond tea, boasting a surprise — “a hidden almond tofu-flavored jelly nestled at the bottom.”
Creative innovations in booming market
China has emerged as the world’s largest branded coffee shop market, surpassing the US last year. Starbucks’ latest offerings are trying to cater to local tastes and traditions while continuing to innovate in the competitive Chinese market.
Local ingredients provide consumers with intricate flavors, driving the trend of fusion beverages. As F&B prices rise, consumers can be strategic in how they choose to invest in taste.
Last year, Luckin Coffee surpassed Starbucks to become China’s largest coffee chain brand. In the same year, Luckin Coffee and Kweichow Moutai, a Chinese alcoholic beverage company, teamed up to launch an innovative alcoholic latte that has captured the attention of both coffee and local liquor enthusiasts.
As this year’s Lunar New Year festivities began, Luckin Coffee and Kweichow Moutai collaborated again to introduce an innovative alcoholic latte for the holiday season — a limited-edition chocolate-flavored Moutai latte.
By Sichong Wang