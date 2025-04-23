Spirulina-based smoked salmon poised for commercial launch within six months
Amid the overfishing crisis, food innovators are making waves by developing plant-based alternatives. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has approved a new texturized fresh spirulina as a non-novel ingredient, opening the door to seafood analog commercialization.
Spirulina innovators SimpliiGood by AlgaeCore Technologies can now advance the commercial production of its spirulina solution under the brand name Simplii Texture.
The company is poised to ramp up production of its ingredient to hundreds of tons per year to meet the increasing demand for its smoked salmon analog.
Sustainable proteins
AlgaeCore began as a cultivator and enricher of fresh, high-value food- and supplement-grade spirulina for B2B and B2C product makers, foodservice, and retailers.
The company’s proprietary platform can transform fresh spirulina into a range of fish alternatives that are naturally rich in protein, sustainable, and boast an excellent nutritional profile.
“No complex and expensive equipment, such as 3D printers or extrusion equipment, is required to craft our texturized protein,” explains Baruch Dach, CTO and co-founder of AlgaeCore.
“Our fresh, undried spirulina and a few natural ingredients are combined and passed through a machine that resembles a pasta roller to produce our spirulina-based smoked salmon in a simple process.”
AlgaeCore’s commercial facility is already primed to produce dozens of tons of texturized spirulina over the next few months. Each 1 kg of Simplii Texture can be transformed into 3-4 kgs of its plant-based, clean label smoked salmon delicacy.
Regulatory greenlight
AlgaeCore has dual IP-protected technologies that enable the creation of its salmon analog. A decolorization tech that separates the green chlorophyl component from the spirulina. Rich in antioxidants and micronutrients, this high-value sidestream is redirected into supplements or as a natural food colorant.
The salmon replica’s pale pink hue is expressed through the remaining carotenoid pigment naturally present in spirulina.
SimpliiGood’s second texturizing technology consolidates the remaining mass into a high-moisture texturized vegetable protein. The result is the analog’s silky yet fibrous structure, presenting the same natural glossy finish as smoked salmon.
The finished product delivers the same sensory experience of biting into real smoked salmon.
The spirulina content can be tailored, comprising anywhere from 40% to 100% of the end product. Other ingredients include rice flour, tapioca, oil, and spices.
“With overfishing of salmon at a crisis point, our spirulina-based smoked salmon analog is ready for commercial roll-out,” says Lior Shalev, AlgaeCore CEO and co-founder. “Our creation embodies the same look, mouthfeel, and great flavor as real salmon. It is already receiving outstanding reviews and traction, demonstrating genuine market share potential.”
“Simplii Texture has gained regulatory approval in Europe as a non-novel ingredient and completed the pilot phase. Production is up to scale, and the ingredient is currently in the process of securing US-FDA approval.”
The first spirulina smoked salmon creations under private-label brands will hit retail shelves within the next six months.