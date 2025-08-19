Soli Organic and 80 Acres Farms merge to advance vertical farming innovation
Vertical farming company 80 Acres Farms and indoor organic agriculture firm Soli Organic have merged to create what they call one of the “world’s largest and most advanced indoor farming networks.” Headquartered in Hamilton, Ohio, US, the newly formed company expects to generate US$200 million in revenue during its first year.
The merger aims to address rising consumer demand for locally grown, sustainable, and pesticide-free produce. It will combine 80 Acres Farms’ GroLoop platform — an advanced precision farming system designed for scalability, automation, and environmental control — with Soli Organic’s expertise in organic farming.
The GroLoop system uses AI-driven insights for crop optimization, forecasting, inventory planning, and distribution, reducing waste and boosting supply chain responsiveness.
“This merger unites two top operators that, together, have the scale, economics, and teams to deliver the results that the industry has been waiting for,” says Mike Zelkind, co-founder of 80 Acres Farms and CEO of the newly combined company.
“Both companies have spent decades developing enhanced technology, improving operations, and building winning brands. Our value proposition is clear: fresher, better-tasting produce that’s pesticide- and heavy metal-free, locally grown, climate-resilient, and built for shelf life.”
Meeting retail demand
The merger enables the new company to serve over 17,000 retail locations across the US, expanding its product range to include salad blends, herbs, microgreens, and tomatoes. This broad product portfolio meets the growing demand for fresh, local produce while ensuring supply chain resilience.
“Retailers today want differentiated products, surety of supply, and a compelling story,” says Walter Robb, former co-CEO of Whole Foods Market, current co-chairman of Soli Organic, and a board member of the combined company.
He believes that amid the recent trade volatility, indoor agriculture is playing an increasingly important role for retailers. “The combined company checks all the boxes: great product quality, increased product portfolio, supply chain resilience, and enhanced customer choice through both vertical farming and field-grown organic products.”
Sustainable farming for the future
Indoor farming presents a sustainable solution to traditional agriculture’s challenges, including climate change and limited resources. With a focus on controlled environments, vertical farming reduces water usage, minimizes land requirements, and improves consistency and yield.
Ulf Jonsson, founder of Soli Organic, says: “Vertical farms offer greater consistency, quality, and yield. I’m excited about combining two leading technologies to create the system that will define the next generation of indoor agriculture.”