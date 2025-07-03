Singapore launches four-year study to assess food allergy impact and prevalence among children
A group of clinicians and researchers in Singapore is starting a four-year joint research project this year to assess the prevalence and impact of food allergies in Singaporean children.
The National University Hospital (NUH) and the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital have recorded a rise in paediatric food allergy cases. In younger children, eggs, milk, and peanuts are common allergens, while shellfish is common in adolescents and young adults.
This has increased the number of day therapy sessions among children by 60% from 2022 to 2024, marking food allergy as an emerging condition in the country.
The hospitals and the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, National University Polyclinics (NUP), and NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health are now beginning the two-part Singapore Food Allergy Story.
Food allergy outcomes
The study is touted to be the first and largest in Singapore. It will assess food allergy impacts on nutrition, metabolism, and mental health outcomes and update existing data.
Food allergies have no definitive cure apart from natural outgrowing, and accidental exposure to allergens can lead to life-threatening reactions.
As part of the first phase, which began in February, the researchers are surveying at least 2,000 parents and caregivers of children between 12 and 24 months who attend routine developmental and immunization visits at polyclinics under NUP.
The second phase, which began this month, will study 400 children aged 0-18 years with a diagnosed allergy to milk, egg, peanut, and shellfish for at least six months.
“With this research, we hope to deepen our understanding of food allergies and their broader impact. Our goal is to create a safer environment for children with food allergies, enabling them to reach their fullest potential at school and work,” says Elizabeth Tham, associate professor at NUH and lead principal investigator.
“We aim to improve mental health and overall well-being, especially for older children and adolescents.”
The scientists aim to identify nutrient deficiencies, growth and metabolic abnormalities, and feeding behavioral issues with the study to influence future guidelines and education on nutrition, dietary management, and mental health help for affected families.