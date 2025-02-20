Coca-Cola enters booming prebiotic space with latest US soda drink offering
Coca-Cola has launched a range of prebiotic sodas under its Simply brand in the US, to tap escalating demands for gut-health-focused beverages among Gen Z and Millennial consumers. The “Simply Pop” portfolio includes no added sugar and 25-30% real fruit juice from concentrate, which the company says is a “first” for the fast-growing segment.
The “fruit-forward” products contain 6 g of prebiotic fiber for gut health and Vitamin C and Zinc to boost immune function. The offerings will be available in Strawberry, Pineapple Mango, Fruit Punch, Lime, and Citrus Punch flavors in “shelf-stable” slim cans.
Coca-Cola dominates the global soft drinks market with 17% of global retail volume, according to data from Euromonitor International. This move marks its entry into the “healthy” soft drink market in the US, which expanded from US$197 million in 2020 to US$440 million in 2024.
According to Becca Kerr, CEO of nutrition at The Coca-Cola Company, the firm took a “consumer-driven” approach from the product’s ideation to launch.
“We found that consumers, especially wellness-focused Gen Z-ers and Millennials, were really interested in juice and prebiotic sodas. And since many brands in this category are new, they were looking to align with names they know and trust for both quality and taste.”
“This was particularly true for those curious about prebiotic sodas but who hadn’t yet taken the leap. We knew that in order to bring new drinkers into the category, we had to strike that perfect balance of innovation and trust.”
The health-focused range will hit market shelves later this month at retailers in select regions and online in the US via Amazon Fresh, with plans to expand to additional markets nationwide throughout 2025.
Tapping brand popularity
Coca-Cola leveraged its expertise in the juice category, established through the Simply brand — launched in 2001 as an orange juice line — to expand into the prebiotic soda segment.
“Gen Z grew up with this brand,” says Terika Fasakin, North America Brand Senior Director, Simply and Kids. “They don’t remember a world where Simply doesn’t exist, and it’s the juice they’ve seen in the fridge throughout their lives, so it has a particular tug on their heartstrings.”
The company tested Simpy Pop’s taste profile, packaging and “playful” visual identity through taste tests and consumer feedback sessions, it states.
It plans to promote a “phased launch” of out-of-home ads, digital content, social media, and sampling events. Later, the brand will partner with Dear Media for a podcast tour featuring pop culture discussions over Simply Pop.
“As we get feedback from consumers who taste Simply Pop and engage with the brand, we’ll continue to evolve,” notes Fasakin.
The launch places the beverage giant’s drinks alongside other prebiotic soda brands in the US, such as Olipop and Poppi, which target digestive health benefits for health-conscious consumers.