SIG joins forces with Hungarian dairy leader Sole-Mizo to boost aseptic production
29 Jul 2024 --- SIG is partnering with Hungarian dairy brand Sole-Mizo, part of the Bonafarm group. The company will install a state-of-the-art SIG Midi 12 Aseptic filling machine to fill a range of its dairy products in two SIG packaging formats: SIG MidiBloc and SIG MidiFit.
The collaboration will introduce the SIG MidiFit family pack to Hungarian consumers for the first time. Its unique shape and design offer several benefits, including drip-free pouring and easy opening and closing for vertical and horizontal storage.
Both carton pack formats ( SIG MidiBloc and SIG MidiFit) can be filled on the same SIG Midi 12 Aseptic filling machine in various volumes, from 500 ml to 1 liter, and for the many Sole-Mizo products such as ESL and UHT milk.
Titus Kuk, plant manager at Sole-Mizo, says: “Our close partnership with SIG offers clear differentiation for our Mizo brand in Hungary. SIG MidiFit and SIG MidiBloc carton packs will bring a new dimension in long-life packaging to both retailers and consumers, catching the eye and representing our premium products. We will stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”
According to the company, the SIG Midi 12 Aseptic filling machine is capable of filling 12,000 SIG MidiFit and SIG MidiBloc carton packs per hour with a high degree of flexibility. Packaging formats, volumes, opening solutions and packaging materials can be switched at speed to maximize production capacity.
Jovana Pinter, head of sales for South East Europe at SIG, says: “Our filling technology offers the unique opportunity to achieve maximum levels of flexibility for our customers, in terms of products, formats and volumes fillable on the same machine. Being able to fill different products into different packaging types on the SIG Midi 12 Aseptic filling machine means Sole-Mizo can adapt quickly to the changing needs of consumers and retailers.”